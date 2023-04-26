RV Daily Tips. Wednesday, April 26, 2023

Issue 2108

Today’s thought

“Don’t count the days, make the days count.” —Muhammad Ali

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Pretzel Day!

On this day in history: 1956 – The SS Ideal X, the world’s first truly successful commercial container ship, leaves Port Newark, New Jersey, for Houston, Texas.

Tip of the Day

These are six critical photos to keep on your phone

By Gail Marsh

What is it that most of us carry no matter where we go? Our cell phones, of course! We may leave our purses or wallets behind, but that cell phone? No way! Where you go, it goes. And for that reason, it’s important that you always keep six critical pieces of information in the form of photos on your phone.

So, what are these photos? Read on to find out.

Continue reading

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook.”

Can I leave the RV’s water heater on electric all the time when plugged into shore power?

Dear Dave,

My RV’s water heater uses both LP and electric. Can I leave the electric on all the time to heat water when connected to shore power? Thank you. —Ben, 2003 Monaco Knight

Read Dave’s answer

In the RV shop with Dustin

We bought an RV with delamination. How much will it cost to fix it?

Recently, our RV repair shop received the below e-mail from Lauren, wanting to know how, and how much, it will cost to fix the delamination that’s occurring on her RV:

Hello,

My husband and I bought this 2010 Keystone Cougar and we, unfortunately, were unaware that the bubbling on the front and back of the trailer is delamination. We were told it was just from the heat/sun.

Continue reading Lauren’s question and see what Dustin says

Video of the day

RV Troubleshooting: 5 important RV checks to do each spring

By Cheri Sicard

Proactive maintenance and RV troubleshooting are always good ideas any time of year, but especially after your RV has been sitting in storage. Get ready for spring and summer with these five important RV checks you should perform each year. Mark Polk from RV Education 101 is here to help.

Click here to watch

Everything to know about crossing the border between San Diego and Tijuana in an RV

By Cheri Sicard

The thought of driving from the U.S. into Mexico inspires fear and anxiety in many would-be travelers. In fact, it’s enough to make a lot of folks stay home. Especially when you add the stress of driving or towing a large RV, and making that crossing at San Ysidro, the world’s busiest land border crossing. That’s a shame, because Baja California Norte, just over the border from San Diego, has so much to offer RVers. The border crossing is not bad, especially if you know what to expect. Continue reading this very comprehensive article.

Quick Tip

Save time crossing the border

Planning on an RV adventure into Mexico or Canada, but on a tight schedule? Call ahead to the border crossing (or check online at U.S. Customs and Border Protection) and check for crossing times. If there’s a long wait, check and see if another nearby crossing has a better offering.

On this day last year…

Website of the day

An A to Z Guide to Not Killing the Planet When You Travel

This page from Conde Nast Traveler is informative, sure, but it’s also incredibly entertaining and done in a very fun way. Check it out and perhaps make some small changes in your day-to-day travels.

Recipe of the Day

Chicken Pesto Pasta

by Shawn Lansing from Nolanville, TX

Super satisfying, this chicken pesto pasta is fantastic. The pesto gives the pasta a delightfully tangy, sweet, and savory flavor. It’s filled with Italian seasonings from the diced tomato. We liked using penne for this casserole because the sauce gets into the pasta. Chicken breasts, along with the pasta, make the dish very hearty. Nice and cheesy, this is a recipe your family won’t complain about eating the leftovers.

Click here for the recipe

Trivia

Wildlife vehicle collisions are a safety issue, especially in rural areas. Each year in the United States, roughly 200 people are killed – and many more are injured – in more than one million collisions involving wildlife and vehicles.

*With the invention of Amazon’s “Alexa,” how has the once-popular baby girl name been affected? Find out in yesterday’s trivia.

Readers’ Pets of the Day

“Although we still call them ‘happy puppies,’ they are actually happy seniors [miniature dachshunds]. Sadly, Stassney passed recently, leaving us all very sad, especially Hendrix.” —Michael Noble

The easiest RV security system

