Gadgets help with hand strength, grip on sewer connections

When it comes to RVing, one of the challenges we all face is when it is time to install or remove your sewer connections. Having enough hand grip and strength to twist can become a challenge.

Having the leverage required to remove the sewer cap and the dump hose or stinky slinky can be difficult to remove or install at times. We all could use a drain helper, so here are two helpful tools that can make the job a little easier.

Two wrenches to help with your RV sewer connection

These wrenches are for the orange Rhino fittings and almost any connectors, caps or adapters. Using the two handles on the sewer fitting wrench, you grab the sewer hose where it comes together and use this product to lock it in place.

Camco Rhinoflex RV Sewer Fitting Wrench Set

Provides leverage for loosening and tightening swivel fittings

Fit Type: Universal Fit

Compatible with Rhino, Revolution, Easy Slip and many other bayonet and lug fittings

Lightweight and durable

Ergonomic design

Set of 2

Find it here.

WORKPRO 12″ Adjustable Pliers

If the wrenches do not fit your cap or your sewer hose, here is a different wrench that you can use:

The WORKPRO 12″ Adjustable Oil Filter Pliers



Hope this information helps you, and please share if you found something better to use.

More from Dustin

Read more of Dustin’s articles here.

Dustin owns and operates California RV Specialists, an independent RV repair shop located in Lodi, CA. He thrives on sharing his knowledge and enthusiasm of RV repair and maintenance with his team, customers, and virtual friends.

Be sure to check out his YouTube channel where he shares what’s going on in the shop and the product offerings in the store. Dustin is also very active on Facebook. Join his group, RV Repairs and Tips – What’s in the shop!

Dustin proudly operates the business alongside his wife, Ashley; but the true pair that run the show are their Boston Terriers, Arvie and Hitch.

##RVT1100