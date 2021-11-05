Friday, November 5, 2021

MENU

SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
HomeMaintenance & Repair
Maintenance & Repair

Your RV’s stovetop is disgusting! Here’s how to easily clean it

By Nanci Dixon
0

I had been avoiding taking our Atwood gas stovetop apart to clean under the vents even though I could easily see how much I needed to. I just couldn’t avert my eyes any longer. When at our motorhome service center, one of the service guys showed me how to slide out the top.

Photo Credit Nanci Dixon
  1. TURN OFF the propane at the outside tank! Be safe doing this.
  2. Remove the top grates from the stovetop.
Photo Credit Nanci Dixon

3. Gently twist off burners and set them to the side. Note that the burner is connected to the spark wire. If your burner doesn’t start sometimes, this is where to check.

Photo Credit Nanci Dixon
Photo Credit Nanci Dixon

4. Push the stop top toward the back. I suggest wearing thick leather gloves for this part. The metal is sharp!

Photo Credit Nanci Dixon

5. Lift top slightly. The top can now come forward enough to clean under. There are two clips at the back that fit into the stovetop.

6. Clean and repeat steps to replace. Once clips are aligned with the two holes on the back of the stovetop, the top will slide back into place.

7. Turn propane back on and test each burner.

##RVDT1725

Previous articleRVelectricity™ Newsletter Issue 40
Next articleHave you ever ridden in a hot air balloon?

Comments

Subscribe
Notify of

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About

This website utilizes some advertising services. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Sign up for our newsletters!

Get in touch

DMCA.com Protection Status

© 2021 RVTravel.com – All rights Reserved.