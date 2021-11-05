Your RV’s stovetop is disgusting! Here’s how to easily clean it

I had been avoiding taking our Atwood gas stovetop apart to clean under the vents even though I could easily see how much I needed to. I just couldn’t avert my eyes any longer. When at our motorhome service center, one of the service guys showed me how to slide out the top.

TURN OFF the propane at the outside tank! Be safe doing this. Remove the top grates from the stovetop.

3. Gently twist off burners and set them to the side. Note that the burner is connected to the spark wire. If your burner doesn’t start sometimes, this is where to check.

4. Push the stop top toward the back. I suggest wearing thick leather gloves for this part. The metal is sharp!

5. Lift top slightly. The top can now come forward enough to clean under. There are two clips at the back that fit into the stovetop.

6. Clean and repeat steps to replace. Once clips are aligned with the two holes on the back of the stovetop, the top will slide back into place.

7. Turn propane back on and test each burner.

