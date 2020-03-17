Coronavirus alters and cancels many readers’ upcoming RV trips

In a recent story, we asked you if the coronavirus (COVID-19) has either altered your route or cancelled your upcoming RV travel plans entirely. (Please vote in the poll if you haven’t already.) Between this article and others that we’ve recently published, hundreds of you have reached out to us and told us your story. Here’s how the coronavirus is affecting you and your travel plans:

“We changed our itinerary for next week, we were going to see a friend in a Senior Living Center in Albuquerque. The facility has put visitation and going out restrictions in place. The average age is 80. They have no Covid-19. Although we are all disappointed, we proceed with common sense. We are fulltime RVers. Heading back to Texas to attend to business. Then in May we head to Alaska, we are still planning but who knows, will it be possible or do we wait until next year?” — DPHooper

“With so many day to day changes, it is hard to plan anything in advance. What sounds possible today may be impossible tomorrow. Not a doom and gloom guy, but things are changing so fast, it is almost impossible to predict any future plans.” — Norm Milne

“We are currently in a 55+ RV park in Goodyear, AZ. We got here Feb. 1 and planned on leaving for home (NE corner of NC) by way of San Diego, the first of April, taking our time stopping several places along the way. Now we will leave as planned but cancel the trip to San Diego. We’ll head east from here and stop for overnights and an extra day in several places just to take a break from all the driving. But will not be visiting places where there are a lot of people such as Nashville. Since all the news of the coronavirus started we have limited where we go.” — Diane Giddidp

“We had planned a trip this summer west to Tahoe, northern CA and OR. but will probably wait to see how this pandemic plays out. Both of us are in the “elderly” category and I have increased vulnerability due to lingering effects of West Nile virus contracted last year. However, it’s the volatility of the stock market that will probably be the deciding factor for us. We have to take minimum distributions from our IRA, but don’t want to do that while the market is in such a state of decline. I’m surprised no one else has mentioned this! We will let it ride as long as we can and still hopefully be able to do some traveling this year.” — Nancy Michaels

“We have plans to visit our daughter in Arizona and our son and nephew in Colorado mid-April and possibly just enjoy some outdoor spots in and around those states for a month or so. As of now, we do not plan on changing those plans but as others have said I guess it’s kind of a wait and see if RV parks and places don’t close completely!” — Diane

“We just cancelled our May RV trip to Seattle (to visit with our 2 children) and on to Alaska and then across Canada because we are uncertain about potential border restrictions and because we decided to stay within 2 days driving time of our Arizona home in case one of us would become ill. Thus our new plan is for a one month trip in May to Utah, Colorado, and northern Arizona, before returning to our full-time home in Arizona. We’ll plan another trip for later in the summer if the situation improves. We just bought our Airstream in January and thus are disappointed to have our big trip plans disrupted.” — Gordon

“We’ve spent the winter in the desert north of Yuma at a BLM long term visitor area & planned to leave March 17 to wander towards Michigan to visit our kids & grandkids around early May. But now we’ve decided to skip the wandering & wait until late April to head straight for Michigan, depending on the situation at that time. Sitting here in the desert is really the best place to be right now. … Changing our departure date required no calls or cancellations. But then this is the way we’ve traveled for the last 10 years, with few if any plans or reservations, just flying by the seat of our pants.” — Fred

“We leave next month on a 5-month cross-country trip. Right now my main concern is whether RV parks will close. I feel pretty ‘safe’ because I think I can keep our RV environment ‘clean’ and we don’t use campground facilities – just to check-in. We may alter some of the places we were going to see, such as the museums in DC, but tour the beautiful, open countryside instead.” — Gami

“We’ve been planning a trip a week or so from now, headed south here in NV. Where we are going there are no others around. We’ve got our fave boondocking sites where we go anyway, before all this virus stuff got underway. I see no reason to change our plans. If we were planning trips to RV parks and other commonly visited sites, I may have thought differently about this.” — Tommy Molnar

“So far travel changed by FMCA rally canceled in Tucson. Not sure on our circuitous route back north yet. Feel pretty safe and isolated in our current spacious southwest mountain campsite but not sure about the planned travel to a number of national parks this summer. Heck, I am not even sure if I can get TP – Walmart had the last few rolls of camping toilet paper on the empty shelves of the regular stuff. I can only guess that no one has an old Sears Roebuck catalog to use in a national emergency handy…” — Nanci

“As snowbirds, with all the news about the virus, we altered our travel plans in that we headed home about two weeks early. Even though we are self-contained in our RV we wanted to be home.” — Thelma Thomas

