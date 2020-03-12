Coronavirus worries RVer with upcoming travel plans

The travel industry is taking a hard hit from the coronavirus. RVers may feel safe in their homes-on-wheels, but the ability to travel to places unaffected may soon become more and more difficult.

We received a comment from a reader named Gray on our RV Daily Tips Newsletter this week expressing concern. Here’s what he wrote:

“This morning (Wednesday) we learned that ten nursing and care facilities in WA state have at least one resident or employee tested positive for Covid-19. That’s a sudden increase from the one Life Care center in Kirkland in which the majority of WA fatalities have occurred to date. This may be seen as an unpleasant or distasteful topic for our carefree RV lifestyle, which most may prefer to ignore, BUT… wife and I have siblings in similar long-term care facilities in No. Idaho and we’d planned an RV trip there to visit. Now we ask ourselves: understanding that one can become infected and contagious without knowing it, is it advisable to travel and visit unprotected facilities containing the most vulnerable family members among us?

“Or should we just blithely go on, business as usual, heads in the sand? And deny the uncomfortable reality that this unpleasant reality is spreading at an exponential rate? And pretend it will have no effect on such things as our happy RV lifestyle? And realize that everywhere we go these days, there has been no testing and we have no idea whether those we come in contact with are or are not carriers? Ask yourself: How is it that we are seeing an exponential spread from town to town, state to state?

“Is it possible to exchange information, seek answers to serious questions, and make sensible and knowledgeable adjustments to RV travel and camping? Isn’t it about time to begin addressing this issue in these forums, or is that asking too much?”

What do you think, RVers? Are you worried about upcoming travel plans because of the coronavirus? Have you already changed upcoming plans, or think that you will? Please leave a comment and tell us how this virus is affecting you, your RV, and your travel plans or route. Please keep this discussion as respectful and as non-political as you can. We are all in this together. Thank you.