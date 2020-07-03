Digital RVer: How to use Google’s new Photo Map

By Chris Guld, Geeks on Tour

If you use Google Photos on an Android or iOS device, you now have a cool new feature, a photo map. Just open Google Photos, tap the Search/magnifying glass icon at the bottom and you’ll see “Explore Map.” If you have any photos where Google can identify the photo’s location, it will be placed on the map.

There are three ways that Google can know the location of a photo or video:

Your camera’s GPS

Your Google Location History

Detected landmarks

I take most of my pictures with my smartphone and I have the photo location setting turned on, so I see a LOT of photos on my map. If I pinch the screen to zoom out and see all of North America, I see that I have 43,737 photos. Then I can zoom in on Wyoming and see all my photos from Devil’s Tower and the different dates they were taken.

Try it, there’s nothing to it – just open Google Photos, tap the search icon, tap Explore Map.

If you want to learn more about how Google Photos has changed this week, I will be live on YouTube this Sunday at 2 p.m, Eastern, explaining the redesign of Google Photos.

Chris Guld is President and Teacher-in-Chief at GeeksOnTour.com. She and her husband, Jim, produce a free weekly YouTube show called What Does This Button Do? They have been Fulltime RVers, popular seminar presenters at RV Rallies, and regular contributors to RVTravel.com, for many years.

