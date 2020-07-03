This RV wouldn’t budge in a tornado!

Reader and RVtravel.com contributor Nanci Dixon sent us this photo of an incredible converted Jeep military vehicle she saw at a campground. Now that’s a weird (but totally cool) RV!

Nanci wrote, “This was at Baker Campground in Maple Plain, MN. They bought it at a military auction and converted it to a camper. The rear trailer is storage. The front has the beds, sink and stove, but no bathroom.”

Wow! We’d feel pretty safe in this thing if bad weather hit, wouldn’t you? Not sure we want to know the gas mileage though…

If you’ve ever seen or see a unique RV like this, please send us a photo here. Thanks for sending, Nanci!

