Drive the nation’s shortest, lighted scenic byway

When you think of a scenic byway, you think of a beautiful drive in the countryside. You do not think of driving a busy downtown street or boulevard. Well, we have a surprise for you.

The Las Vegas Strip National Scenic Byway is America’s only night-time byway, and there is no other scenic byway that even remotely resembles it. In its mere five miles, you will be transported to another world through themed resorts that include an Egyptian pyramid, a medieval castle, the New York City skyline, a Roman temple, the Eiffel Tower, dancing water and an erupting volcano.

The Strip begs you to check out Sin City’s world-class entertainment, busy nightclubs and fine dining. More than 38.9 million people visit Las Vegas each year, and when you drive along this designated All-American Road, you’ll understand why – there is no other place on earth like it.

NO, THIS PHOTO WAS NOT TAKEN IN NEW YORK, but it sure looks like it. To start at the northern end of the byway, take US 95/93 east from I-15 and exit south on Las Vegas Boulevard. If you’re coming from McCarran International Airport, you’ll want to start at the byway’s south end.

From the airport, head north on Las Vegas Boulevard to view the famous “Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas” sign – then take in the glorious sights of the Las Vegas Strip. Just north of the byway is the Fremont Street Experience, located in the heart of downtown Las Vegas. If you need a break from the glitz, the Las Vegas Arts District, best visited on the first Friday evening of each month, has 18 blocks of art galleries, antique stores, chic boutiques, and cafes.

There are plenty of RV parks in the area. Sadly, the once popular park at Circus Circus is gone, which is too bad. But there are still plenty of other choices just a short drive or shuttle bus ride away.

