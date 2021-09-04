Campground charges RVers based on square footage of their RV. Is this common?

Earlier this week we received this email from longtime RVtravel.com reader Einar Hansen:

“We have gotten our next year’s Seasonal Campsite Contract for 2022. They now have added a new clause to it. The campground now wants the total square footage of our camper (including with the slide-out rooms open). If you are over a certain square footage you will have to be paying more for your seasonal campsite besides the normal cost that goes up every year.

“I have two questions: Are other campgrounds doing this? And is this something new because of COVID-19 and trying to make up for lost revenue the past two seasons?

“The previous four seasons the only need for them to know the square footage was for our winter storage fees when we stored our camper on our seasonal site that included the footage of our small storage shed (which we do understand the extra charge for).

“Can you find out if this is going on more and more with RV parks and campgrounds?”

What do you think? Our staff has never heard of anything like this, but perhaps you have. Please tell us if you’ve heard of this before, and what you think about it in the comments below. Thank you!

##RVT1016