Don’t ever do these 6 things at the dump station!

Don’t do these things at the dump station! There are a few important rules of dump station etiquette that are for everyone, not just newbies. I was recently reminded of this…

After a season with mostly full hookups and no need to go to a dump station, I was first surprised by the line… until I realized that it was Sunday and the weekend warriors were on their way back to their day jobs. We have been full-time RVing for so long I forgot about the Sunday line. It was taking a very long time and, not known for my patience, I tried to figure out what was wrong. What I saw was a good reminder.

What not to do at a dump station

Do NOT flush your tanks when there is a line of RVs behind waiting to dump. It was a long, slow line. As I craned my neck to see what was taking so long, I saw that the RV in front was flushing, FLUSHING their black tank.

Do NOT flush with a fresh water hose. The fresh water hose will become a harbinger of contaminants and can cause severe illness. Always flush with a different hose, particularly a different color for quick identification.

Do NOT read the instruction manual when you arrive! It is too late. Read the instruction manual before coming to the station. Even better, ask someone what to do. RVers love to help others.

Do NOT rinse the sewer hose at the fresh water faucet. Their RV creeped forward and while I thought they were putting their sewer hose away. I realized they had actually rinsed the sewer hose hugged up to fresh water fill faucet. Rinse the sewer hose at the dump station that has the dedicated rinse hose. Note to self: Spray fresh water faucets with disinfectant at the dump station and at the campsite!

5. Do NOT leave spillage at dump station. Clean up the nasties. Rinse area clean for safety and for the next people.

6. Do NOT leave garbage, gloves, rags, paper at dump station. Pick it up and toss in garbage can or take with you.

As the summer season ramps up and more RVs will be sharing the dump stations across the country, it is good to remember this proper etiquette and that we want to share the station, not the germs.

