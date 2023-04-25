Monday, April 24, 2023

MENU

SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
HomeLifestylesTips & Advice
Tips & Advice

Don’t ever do these 6 things at the dump station!

By Nanci Dixon
0
How long is too long at the dump station
Photo via Picryl

Don’t do these things at the dump station! There are a few important rules of dump station etiquette that are for everyone, not just newbies. I was recently reminded of this…

After a season with mostly full hookups and no need to go to a dump station, I was first surprised by the line… until I realized that it was Sunday and the weekend warriors were on their way back to their day jobs. We have been full-time RVing for so long I forgot about the Sunday line. It was taking a very long time and, not known for my patience, I tried to figure out what was wrong. What I saw was a good reminder.

What not to do at a dump station

Do NOT flush your tanks when there is a line of RVs behind waiting to dump. It was a long, slow line. As I craned my neck to see what was taking so long, I saw that the RV in front was flushing, FLUSHING their black tank.

Do NOT flush with a fresh water hose. The fresh water hose will become a harbinger of contaminants and can cause severe illness. Always flush with a different hose, particularly a different color for quick identification.

Do NOT read the instruction manual when you arrive! It is too late. Read the instruction manual before coming to the station. Even better, ask someone what to do. RVers love to help others.

Do NOT rinse the sewer hose at the fresh water faucet. Their RV creeped forward and while I thought they were putting their sewer hose away. I realized they had actually rinsed the sewer hose hugged up to fresh water fill faucet. Rinse the sewer hose at the dump station that has the dedicated rinse hose. Note to self: Spray fresh water faucets with disinfectant at the dump station and at the campsite!

Photo Credit Nanci Dixon
Drinking water faucet

5. Do NOT leave spillage at dump station. Clean up the nasties. Rinse area clean for safety and for the next people.

Phot credit Nanci Dixon
Wash spillage

6. Do NOT leave garbage, gloves, rags, paper at dump station. Pick it up and toss in garbage can or take with you.

As the summer season ramps up and more RVs will be sharing the dump stations across the country, it is good to remember this proper etiquette and that we want to share the station, not the germs.

RELATED

##RVDT2107

Nanci Dixon
Nanci Dixon
Nanci Dixon has been a full-time RVer living “The Dream” for the last six years and an avid RVer for decades more! She works and travels across the country in a 40’ motorhome with her husband. Having been a professional food photographer for many years, she enjoys snapping photos of food, landscapes and an occasional person. They winter in Arizona and love boondocking in the desert. They also enjoy work camping in a regional park. Most of all, she loves to travel.
Previous article
$1.6 million 2019 Newell Coach No. 1637 luxury RV—See it to believe it!
Next article
Service center says wrong sealant on RV’s roof, wants $1000 to replace. What?

Comments

0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe to comments
Notify of

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About

This website utilizes some advertising services. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Get in touch

© 2023 RVTravel.com – All rights Reserved.

Sign up for the

RVtravel Newsletter

Sign up and receive 3 FREE RV Checklists: Set-Up, Take-Down and Packing List.

FREE