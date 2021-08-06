Entegra Coach RVs recalled for potential fuel leak

Entegra Coach (Entegra) is recalling certain 2018-2022 Anthem, Aspire, Insignia, and Reatta XL Class A motorhomes. The sealing washer may not seat correctly in the pilot bore holes, allowing the high pressure fuel rail assembly to leak. The potential number of units affected is 1,284.

A fuel leak in the presence of an ignition source increases the risk of a fire and injury.

Remedy

Entegra will work with Spartan and Cummins to inspect the rail threads and fuel lines, and replace the rail as necessary, free of charge. Cummins began to notify owners July 30, 2021. Owners may contact Entegra Coach customer service at 1-519-821-5259.

Notes

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153).

##RVT1012b