Friday, August 6, 2021
Friday, August 6, 2021
I'm looking for...
HomeRV Recalls
RV Recalls

Entegra Coach RVs recalled for potential fuel leak

By RV Travel
0

Entegra Coach (Entegra) is recalling certain 2018-2022 Anthem, Aspire, Insignia, and Reatta XL Class A motorhomes. The sealing washer may not seat correctly in the pilot bore holes, allowing the high pressure fuel rail assembly to leak. The potential number of units affected is 1,284.

A fuel leak in the presence of an ignition source increases the risk of a fire and injury.

Remedy
Entegra will work with Spartan and Cummins to inspect the rail threads and fuel lines, and replace the rail as necessary, free of charge. Cummins began to notify owners July 30, 2021. Owners may contact Entegra Coach customer service at 1-519-821-5259.

Notes
Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153).

##RVT1012b

Previous articleRVtravel.com podcast #19, August 6, 2021

Comments

Subscribe
Notify of

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Follow us!

31,714FansLike
26,263FollowersFollow
66,000SubscribersSubscribe

About

This website utilizes some advertising services. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Sign up for our newsletters!

Get in touch

© 2021 RVTravel.com – All rights Reserved.