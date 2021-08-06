RVtravel.com podcast #19, August 6, 2021

Host Scott Linden is back with another dose of RV news, information and entertainment. Listen to the podcast below.

August 6, 2021 edition

Program lineup: #19

RVTravel.com podcast: Industry news, dog poop, bad backers and more gripes … get them off your chest. Plus, a recall that could save your life!

(Trigger warning: dog poop is discussed at length and in detail 🙂 .

Get it off your chest! Kate Doherty of RVTravel.com shares her list of gripes, pet peeves, and all that annoying stuff that gets on our nerves … or are you “that guy”? It’s your chance to vent, too. Go ahead, yell back at the phone or computer … just pick up after your dog, please. It’s all in good fun! We also cover news you can use, including a recall that could save your life.

See full description of the podcast below.

This week’s show

[3:45] First, the news: A new Class B, pay to dump – on top of your camping fee!

[7:10]Kate Doherty of RVtravel.com shares her experience as a camp host and RV traveler … bad neighbors, wacky parking gaffes, and those campsite neighbors that drive you nuts. We’ll start the ever-expanding list, which you’ll be adding to … when you’re not rolling your eyes.

There’s psychology and self-defense, and we’ll arm you with both … giving you tools and tactics to make your RV experience more positive despite the screaming kids or sleeping drunks in your parking place.

We’ll look inward – will you? – and figure out if we, too, are sometimes part of the problem. We define “minimal friendliness” at a campground, cover some of the faux pas we’re unwittingly committing, and discuss how to get along with camp hosts and next-site neighbors.

Backing and sewer hookup nightmares are a podcast all their own, but we cover some of the wackiest examples, rivaled only by leveling challenges. And the scary part? It’s not all newbies and renters.

[29:30] Kate explains how to use your air horn strategically, addresses the sinking feeling that drivers are getting worse, not better, and we recall those forehead-slapping goofs that we’ve all lived to tell about.

[50:20] And more news: This recall could keep your rig from going up in flames.

