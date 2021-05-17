By Russ and Tiña De Maris

A series of dramatic photographs from Chilliwack, British Columbia shows just how fast an RV burns up. It also underscores the need to GET OUT of your rig if it catches fire.

On May 15, Chris Gadsden, a local man was on his morning drive when he came across a trailer parked outside of a residence. He immediately phoned for the fire department, then began shooting photos as the fire progressed.

In just a matter of minutes, despite the best efforts of the fire department, the trailer was reduced to frame and ash. How fasts an RV burns up! As we’ve frequently underscored, if your rig catches fire, head out the door. Don’t waste time trying to pick up valuables, GET OUT, and don’t try to come back inside.

Check out a video of part of this tragedy here.

All photos by Chris Gadsden

