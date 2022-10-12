Florida State Forest campgrounds and recreation areas closures from Hurricane Ian

Effective since October 8, 2022, the following Florida State Forests have closures that remain in place due to Hurricane Ian. Please note, some forests are closed entirely due to significant safety concerns for visitors or because they remain too flooded for safe access.
Charles H. Bronson State Forest
- Forest Closed to Access
- Forest Closed to Hunting
Lake George State Forest
- Bluffton Recreation Area Closed
- Jenkins Pond Closed
- Big Pond, Pridgeon, Fawn, Price, Jim’s, and Mary Farms Roads (from north of Service Road 22 to SR 40) are Closed
Lake Wales Ridge State Forest
- All Primitive Campsites on Arbuckle and Walk In Water Closed
Little Big Econ State Forest
- Forest Closed to Access
- Forest Closed to Hunting
Myakka State Forest
- Forest Closed to Access
Okaloacoochee Slough State Forest
- All Roads Except for Twin Mills Road Closed
- Panther Pond Campground Closed
- OSSF Hunt Camp and Overflow Hunt Camp Closed
- Wildcow Primitive Group Camp Closed
Peace River State Forest
- Forest Closed to Access
Seminole State Forest
- Moccasin Campsite Closed
- Lake Tracy Road Closed
- Lower Wekiva Loop Closed
- North Sulphur Island Loop Closed
- Yellow Spur Trail Closed
Tiger Bay State Forest
- Forest Closed to Access
- Forest Closed to Hunting
Welaka State Forest
- Mud Spring Closed
- Mud Spring Trail Closed
- Fire Tower Recreation Area Closed
- Education Trail Closed
- Indian Pond Road Closed
- John’s Landing Campground Closed
- Orange Point Campground Closed
Pending ongoing damage assessments and necessary repairs, the Florida Forest Service anticipates reopening the Florida State Forest areas as soon as it is safe to do so. Refunds will be issued automatically for reservations during the closures. For reservation questions, visit FloridaStateForests.ReserveAmerica.com or call 1- 877-879-3859.