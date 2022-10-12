Florida State Forest campgrounds and recreation areas closures from Hurricane Ian

Effective since October 8, 2022, the following Florida State Forests have closures that remain in place due to Hurricane Ian. Please note, some forests are closed entirely due to significant safety concerns for visitors or because they remain too flooded for safe access.

Charles H. Bronson State Forest

Forest Closed to Access

Forest Closed to Hunting

Lake George State Forest

Bluffton Recreation Area Closed

Jenkins Pond Closed

Big Pond, Pridgeon, Fawn, Price, Jim’s, and Mary Farms Roads (from north of Service Road 22 to SR 40) are Closed

Lake Wales Ridge State Forest

All Primitive Campsites on Arbuckle and Walk In Water Closed

Little Big Econ State Forest

Forest Closed to Access

Forest Closed to Hunting

Myakka State Forest

Forest Closed to Access

Okaloacoochee Slough State Forest

All Roads Except for Twin Mills Road Closed

Panther Pond Campground Closed

OSSF Hunt Camp and Overflow Hunt Camp Closed

Wildcow Primitive Group Camp Closed

Peace River State Forest

Forest Closed to Access

Seminole State Forest

Moccasin Campsite Closed

Lake Tracy Road Closed

Lower Wekiva Loop Closed

North Sulphur Island Loop Closed

Yellow Spur Trail Closed

Tiger Bay State Forest

Forest Closed to Access

Forest Closed to Hunting

Welaka State Forest

Mud Spring Closed

Mud Spring Trail Closed

Fire Tower Recreation Area Closed

Education Trail Closed

Indian Pond Road Closed

John’s Landing Campground Closed

Orange Point Campground Closed

Pending ongoing damage assessments and necessary repairs, the Florida Forest Service anticipates reopening the Florida State Forest areas as soon as it is safe to do so. Refunds will be issued automatically for reservations during the closures. For reservation questions, visit FloridaStateForests.ReserveAmerica.com or call 1- 877-879-3859.

RELATED