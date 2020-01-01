Forest River recall: Motorhome cooling fan could seize, cause fire

Forest River is recalling certain 2016-2018 Dynamax Rev and Coachmen Orion motorhomes built on Ram ProMaster chassis equipped with 3.0L diesel or 3.6L gasoline engines and air conditioning (A/C). The engine cooling fan may seize, which can cause the cooling fan motor to overheat.
An overheated fan motor increases the risk of a fire.
Forest River will notify owners. The remedy for this recall is still under development. The recall is expected to begin February 1, 2020. Owners may contact Forest River customer service at 1-800-348-7440 or Chrysler customer service at 1-800-853-1403. Forest River’s number for this recall is 51-1121 and Chrysler’s number for this recall is VB2.
Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153).
While you may not own one of these RVs, if you know someone who does be sure to tell them.
