Forest River RV recalls fifth wheels. Axle may be on backwards

Forest River, Inc. (Forest River) is recalling certain 2024 Sandpiper and Sierra fifth wheel trailers. The axle may be installed backwards, which can reduce braking ability. Reduced braking ability can increase the distance required to stop the vehicle, increasing the risk of a crash, injury or worse.

Remedy

Dealers will remove and reinstall the axle, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed September 13, 2023. Owners may contact Forest River Customer Service at 1-574-534-4574. Forest River’s number for this recall is 3-1665.

Notes

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153), or go to www.nhtsa.gov.