RV living for 8 years: What would we change if we could start over?

Have you ever wondered if people who take the plunge into RV living have any regrets? I don’t know about everyone else, but we definitely would do a few things differently. While it feels at times that many glorify full-time RVing as the perfect lifestyle, just like everything else in life, there are benefits and challenges. Here is a raw look at our full-time RVing mistakes and what we would change.

In 2014, we decided to completely change our 9-5 suburban family life. Our family had never been camping before. In fact, we had only tent camped once in our backyard. (The neighbor’s dog barked all night!) We had zero experience with RVs and had never even stayed in a campground before. Why not sell everything we own and buy an RV to travel full-time? This sounds perfectly logical, right?

As completely ludicrous as this idea sounded at the time for a family with a small child, that is exactly what we did. I will never forget the feeling that came over me the day we drove away from the custom-built 3,000 sq. ft. home we had always dreamed of to cram into a 40-foot fifth wheel that we had no clue how to use. While it is common to see families living in RVs today, this was a radical idea back then. We didn’t have many resources to learn from and zero support from friends and family. Leaving our jobs and setting off into the unknown was horrifying and exhilarating all at the same time!

The reason why we felt compelled to sell it all is a great story for another article, but for this part of our story, just know that we launched into RV living with a notebook full of info I gathered from loitering in RVing Facebook groups and a 2-year plan to see as many states and national parks as possible before returning back to “normal” life. By now, you are probably wondering why I mentioned eight years of RV living in the title of this article. Yep, our 2-year plan never ended. In fact, we are still rolling along with no planned end in sight. So, after eight years of full-time RVing experience, what would we tell our extremely naive selves before diving into this lifestyle?

Bigger is not better

The biggest mistake we made, and probably the most common mistake we see others make as well when getting started full-time RVing, is to buy a large RV. Of course, it’s tempting to want as much living and storage space as possible since this is your home. Coming from a large house, naturally, most people want the biggest RV possible to feel like a home. The unpopular fact about RVs is that a large RV can be limiting. We quickly realized this limitation as soon as we tried to camp in state and national parks.

No RV is perfect for RV living

The reality of living in an RV is that the perfect RV for full-timing simply doesn’t exist. A large RV may provide an incredibly comfortable living space while you are parked, but it can be a nightmare at times to drive, park, and find campsites. A smaller RV allows you to camp in more places and is easier to maneuver, but it can have limited living and storage space for your possessions. It’s honestly very difficult to find the right balance of size and living space for full-time RVing.

Allowing our daughter to still have her own bedroom and bathroom felt important to us when we sold our house, so our first fifth wheel was a 40-ft. rear bunkhouse with a second bathroom. After three years on the road, we felt like it was more important to have a larger kitchen and living room area as well as increased food storage. We bought another large fifth wheel with a mid-bunk loft. While this fifth wheel gave us more space for the family to sit and watch movies together and increased kitchen food storage areas, it was even bigger than our first fifth wheel. Yes, we bought an RV that was too big—not once, but twice! That is how tempting it is to go big for RV living.

While we all love the living space of a large fifth wheel when it is parked in a campsite, it causes us a lot of anxiety on RV travel days. Today, if we were to begin full-time RVing again, we would purchase a smaller motorhome with bunk beds. We would also tow a Jeep or similar high-clearance vehicle behind it. (Keep reading to learn more about our tow vehicle mistake.)

Get rid of more stuff

Everyone brings along too much stuff when launching into the RV life. A big reason is that you don’t know what you will need until you get out there and just start doing the thing. We often joke that RV living feels like the Oregon Trail. Even after many years on the road, we are still ditching more and more stuff as we go. It’s a constant challenge!

If we were to begin again, we wouldn’t even bring half of the stuff along. You really don’t need as much as you think you do. Besides, isn’t the goal of traveling to spend more time out exploring and doing things? If that is the case, you will be too busy to need most of the things you use in your house.

Why did we keep this stuff?

The same holds true with items kept back home in storage. Almost every full-time RVer we know eventually goes back to their storage and wonders why they kept the things they did. I get it, because every time we have gone back to storage, we have gotten rid of even more stuff.

When you first sell your home, you don’t know if you will enjoy RV living. What if you hate it and want to go right back to living in a house again? It’s this uncertainty that makes people, us too, hold onto too many things. If we were to begin again, I would only hold onto irreplaceable keepsake items. Everything else can simply be replaced if and when we want to own it again.

Your tow vehicle can make or break your travels

Earlier, I mentioned that we went too big with our fifth wheel, and it has limited the places we can camp and created anxiety on travel days. What I didn’t go into is the fact that the large dually truck needed to tow that heavy beast is its own thorn in our side while traveling. We are a one-vehicle family, meaning the dually is our daily driver when sightseeing. Talk about a pain to park and drive. We have found ourselves in some scary situations on roads that we should have never tried to fit on. Parking can be a nightmare, and sometimes we have had to just leave because it was so tight that we just couldn’t find a spot.

The huge downside of going with a large towable RV is the vehicle needed to pull it can be expensive and cumbersome to drive when not towing. If we could change our setup to a motorhome, we would switch to a high-clearance vehicle that is more conducive to going wherever our adventures take us out on the road. This would make our days out sightseeing or even just running errands much less stressful.

Keep better travel notes

The experiences out on the road are absolutely incredible. The travel adventures are the reason why full-time RVing is worth it. Some of the places are so completely epic that you feel like you will always remember the details from your journey. The problem is, we don’t. Sadly, we didn’t keep anything other than photos to remember the adventures.

Now that we have been on the road for a long time, I wish we had kept a journal that had the names of campgrounds we stayed at, our route, the miles traveled, the names of people we met along the way, as well as our favorite places, trails, or activities in each location. While it feels like you will remember it all, the more you see and do, the farther the older details slip from your memories. If we could start again, I would jot down some of these details so we could look back at these stats and memories. (This is a good logbook to keep.)

You know the old saying, hindsight is 20/20. This holds true in RV living. You don’t know most of these things until you jump into the lifestyle. Plus, everyone’s needs and desires in RV living are very different. While we made many mistakes in the beginning and still make mistakes today, this is the result of getting out there and going for it. That is what really matters at the end of the day. If you have a dream to explore RV living, dive in and make your own mistakes. You can always figure things out as you roll along!

