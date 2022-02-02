Full-Time RVer Newsletter #22, February 2, 2022

Volume 2. Issue 22

Quote of the day

“Even the darkest night will end and the sun will rise.” —Victor Hugo

Full-timer bored out of gourd – “RV normal or RV nuts?”

Dear RV Shrink,

I can’t believe I am saying this, but I’m bored out of my gourd. I have been looking forward to traveling full-time in our RV for a dozen years. Now that I have retired, my wife and I have been on the road for just less than a year and I am a bit disillusioned. We both have many interests, love to travel, get along fine in a confined space, enjoy life and the many friendly people we meet. So, what’s wrong with me? Why do I feel I’m missing something? I’m always thinking I should be doing more. If you could get my head screwed on straight I would be forever grateful. —Lost in Paradise, MI

Read the RV Shrink’s response.

Features

Some of these articles are from past issues of RVtravel.com and have been updated for this newsletter.

The Wild Side: Getting closer to critters is easy for RV travelers

By Scott Linden

Relaxing at the edge of a sparkling trout stream, I caught movement on the far bank. The undulating form quickly became an otter, in search of a meal, adventure, fun? How simple it was to sense its fleeting presence – gone in an instant – reminded me that often all you need to do to savor our wild world is to hold still. … America’s favorite outdoor activity is wildlife watching, and RVers are ideally equipped to get up close to bees and bunnies, frogs and other fauna. Continue reading.

A comprehensive new National Park Service App

Did you know there are woolly mammoths in Waco, TX? I just discovered that by exploring the new National Park Service app. It’s a free app you can install on iOS or Android. You’ve always been able to explore park information on the NPS website, but now we have detailed information on each park right on our phones. You can even choose to download a park’s information to your device, so it stays available when you are out of cell service – a situation that happens frequently in National Parks! Continue reading.

All the RV lingo you need to, and should, know

By Gail Marsh

RVers have a unique language. Have you ever wondered why? Me too! Maybe RVers have discovered this wonderful way of seeing the world and want to keep it somewhat “mysterious” to others. Or maybe RVers use their unique lingo to demonstrate their level of experience to “newbies.” It might be that the RV jargon is quicker to say, making it faster for the RVer to stop talking and get to fishing, golfing, sightseeing, relaxing, or whatever the reason they RV. The RV jargon is interesting, for sure! Here are a few examples.

Reader poll

Test the RV park water before you drink it!

Quick tip

An easy way to avoid flooded RVs

Jett S., a longtime full-timer: “We never leave our campground without turning the water off at the spigot. We make no exceptions and we’re consistent—if we’re away from the RV, the water is turned off. We’ve seen RVs with water pouring out of them and no occupant to be found. We don’t ever want to have that experience! Also, when we get someplace where we plan to stay for a while, we fill our fresh water tank and use that first. If the pump runs when we’re not running water, we know something has loosened during travel and it’s time to inspect our water lines.” Thanks, Jett!

Portable washing machine saves weight for RV. YUP.

By Tony Barthel

This is going to sound strange, but I bought a washing machine to save weight on our long journey to the middle of this country. It sounds nonsensical, but I think my math works out. Continue reading to see how it saves weight, and how well it works.

Work camping: Why now is the time to try it

By Julie Chickery

Work camping is a great way to earn an income and reduce your expenses as a full-time RV traveler. … [T]he world of work camping is vast and there are many opportunities to earn a full-time income as you travel the country. Continue reading.

Beware the “death wobble.” It could happen to your truck

By Gail Marsh

The first time it happened we felt sure we were going to die. No kidding! Our Ford F-250 dually truck was humming down the road when, without warning, the front end began shaking. The front tires felt like they were jumping! The violent shaking of the front end matched the crazy, uncontrollable movement of the steering wheel. It jumped from right to left and back and forth so fast that I don’t know how my husband held on! Continue reading about this not-uncommon experience.

Your assignment

What advice would give an aspiring full-time RVer?

From the editors: We asked our readers this question. Here is one response:

“If you are looking at a motorhome, be very careful comparing the storage areas of them compared to the standard fifth wheels. We have had no experience with bumper pulls so unable to compare. Our personal experience leads us to the following: fifth wheels have much more storage inside the unit and much smaller storage in the basements (the units we have owned and studied). In contrast, the motorhome units have much more basement storage and far less inside the unit. Use this as a general guide and not a rule. Surely opposites are out there so shop smart.” —Jack Averyt

Featured recipe

Homemade Chicken Pot Pie

by Virginia (Ginger) Dean from Toomsboro, GA

This homemade chicken pot pie is an old-timey recipe that’s comfort food at its finest. We like that it doesn’t have a bottom crust. So many times, chicken pot pies end up with a soggy bottom. Inside the filling is super creamy with pops of sweetness from the peas and carrots. It’s filled with juicy pieces of chicken. It makes two pies, so plenty to feed a large family. Just like grandma used to make.

We want this and we want it now! Get the recipe.

