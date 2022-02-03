Plans for RV park at PA airport won’t fly with local officials

It doesn’t appear you’ll be rolling your RV up to park at the Bellefonte, Pennsylvania, Airport anytime soon.

The Benner Township Supervisors have rejected plans by the airport’s owner and a developer to build a 100-site campground at the airport. The new park would also have included a 2,500-square-foot clubhouse.

The developers, Marina Elnitski and Maison Lodging, LLC, were hoping to have a facility that would lure those wanting to stay close to the airport, especially for Penn State home football weekends.

Township leaders said they feared the “significant additional traffic” from the park would be a problem, especially since the site is near an elementary school, and would significantly change the character of the neighborhood.

Elnitski and Maison Lodging have asked a judge to reverse the township supervisors’ ruling on their conditional use application. Their attorneys have said the property is zoned agricultural, and campgrounds and RV parks are permitted uses.

The small, rural general aviation airport caters to private pilots and is a popular landing spot for Penn State football fans with aircraft who come for home football games at nearby State College, Pennsylvania.

