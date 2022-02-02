RV Daily Tips. Wednesday, February 2, 2022

Issue 1788

Tip of the Day

RV Mods: Stretching your basement storage

By Russ and Tiña De Maris

It seems like we can never have enough “room” to carry all the stuff we find a use for. With the invention of fifth wheels and tall motorhomes, “basement” storage came into vogue. For some, it was like the luggage storage bays on a Greyhound bus!

But basement storage, being what it is, isn’t always the most usable area for practical storage. Oftentimes, basement storage is just a large, open area, where small objects can mysteriously vanish into their own “black hole.”

Here are a few ideas on how to make your basement storage a bit more useful.

Yesterday's tip of the day: Awning tear? Don't dispair—fix it yourself

Today’s RV review…

In today’s column, industry insider Tony Barthel writes, “I was wandering through the displays of RVs at the [Quartzsite] show and while looking at the 2022 Alliance Paradigm 385FL I thought to myself, ‘Self, if I were to ever get a big rig, this would be the rig I would get.'” See why Tony likes this fifth wheel so much in today’s review.

Did you read Tony's review yesterday of the Forest River Surveyor 240BHLE?

For previous RV reviews, click here.

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook” as well as the Managing Editor of the RV Repair Club.

How often should I lubricate my RV’s slideout mechanism and with what?

Dear Dave,

How often should your RV’s slideout be lubricated and with what? —Leigh

Read Dave’s detailed response.

Did you miss Dave's column yesterday where he answered the question: At what temp should I be worried about exposed water lines freezing?

So did they want a motorhome or a fifth wheel? Don’t try this at home!

You probably know at least one person who has trouble deciding what they want. Do you know anyone who has had trouble deciding what type of RV they want? Motorhome or fifth wheel? Well, if you know the person who designed (we say design lightly…) this RV, you do. Check this out.

Helpful resources

• NATIONAL TRAFFIC AND ROAD CLOSURE INFORMATION

• ROAD AND TRAFFIC CONDITIONS ACROSS THE NATION

• WEATHER ALERTS FROM THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE

• LATEST RV RECALLS

• DIRECTORY OF RV PARKS WITH STORM SHELTERS

• THE BEST RV TRIP PLANNER APPS AND TOOLS

Quick Tip

Tie down that countertop container

Do you keep your spatulas and other kitchen tools in a cup on the counter? They’re handy until, of course, you hit the road and they hit the floor. Here’s a trick from Russell and Gretchen Berquam: “In the kitchen, we are able to keep the large cooking utensils on the counter, even when we are driving down the road. Since the utensil holder would never stay in place in motion down the highway, I fastened it to the countertop. I mounted a post in the countertop 3/4-inch high and 5/16-inch in diameter. I used a wood screw with a long nut for the post, but a short piece of tubing would also work. Next, I drilled a hole in the utensil holder the same size as the post on the countertop. I slide the holder down over the stud and fill with spatulas, spoons, scrapers, or whatever. The holder is easily removable for counter cleaning. Since the hole in the utensil holder is a snug fit on the stud, it stays in place even on the roughest roads.”

“Why I love my RV”

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday, RVtravel.com readers tell in their own words why they love their RVs.

From Susan Smith

2008 R-Vision Trail Lite

“Our 2008 R-Vision Trail Lite may be only 26′ long, but it is just the right size for my husband and me. When we walked into it at the used RV dealership we knew this was the RV for us. We have lived in it for nearly a year now and still love the floor plan, the fact that it doesn’t have slides, was in great shape for an RV of that year, and it’s easy to park and drive. Our first RV was a 20′ 2000 Leisure Travel Class B Camper Van, but we found after a year that it was ‘too small’ for us. So we traded it in for a 30′ 2006 Gulfstream Yellowstone Cruiser Class B+ RV with 3 slides, but after a year we found it was ‘too big’ for us. So the next year we traded it off for the R-Vision, and it is ‘just right’ for us. And, of course, her name is ‘Goldilocks.'”

Website of the day

National Park Foundation

The National Park Foundation does so much for our beautiful National Parks. Learn about their work, how to support them or ways to get involved on their website. They also have tons of NP news and information.

Recipe of the Day

Pot Roast Nachos

by Giselle Gonzalez from Bronx, NY

Easy to prepare, easy to double for a crowd… and these pot roast nachos are easy to eat! This spicy dish is a great alternative to your typical game day fare. We love how flavorful the shredded pot roast is. We highly suggest making your own chips. They’re delicious and stay crispy when the pot roast and other nacho toppings are piled on.

MMM! Will you make these for us, please? Get the recipe.

See yesterday's recipe: White Chicken Chili With Salsa Verde

Trivia

Rising nearly 700 feet, the Death Valley Sand Dunes are the highest dunes in California. Isolated from other dunes, they are an evolutionary island, home to rare and endangered species of plants and animals. *There is a convenience store in the U.S. for every _____ number of people? Fill in the blank with yesterday’s trivia.

