Full-Time RVer Newsletter #37, August 31, 2022

“‘After all,’ Anne had said to Marilla once, ‘I believe the nicest and sweetest days are not those on which anything very splendid or wonderful or exciting happens but just those that bring simple little pleasures, following one another softly, like pearls slipping off a string.’” —L.M. Montgomery

What I’ve learned about RVing in 5 short years

By Gail Marsh

I’m not a long-time RVer. In fact, my hubby and I have only been RVing for the past 5 years. In that time, we’ve learned a lot, but some things hold more importance than others. Here’s what I’ve learned about RVing, including full-time RVing, in those short five years:

Ask questions when you begin RVing

Ask questions when you purchase your RV (either from an individual or a dealer). We’ve called our dealership numerous times. They’ve always been knowledgeable and patient. We also kept the phone number of the private owner who sold us our latest rig. He, too, has been extremely helpful!

You can ask neighboring campers for advice. They’ll often guide you to products they’ve used and many times their hints can help you avoid costly mistakes.

Ask camp hosts/owners your questions. They most likely know great local places to eat and out-of-the-way places to see in the area.

Ask friends who go RVing for their tips and tricks. No one knows everything, but everyone knows something if they’re RVing. If the advice doesn’t sound quite right, you can check it out with your dealership, look online (check several sources), or refer to your owner’s manual.

You might need to humble yourself to admit you need help. But you’ll save yourself from bigger embarrassment or potentially expensive repairs if you just go ahead and ask! You can even ask RVTravel! (Hint, hint.)

A story of delicious unknowns – Don’t be afraid to try new things

By Nanci Dixon

We are currently landlocked at my sister’s house in Arizona helping to take care of my dad. I miss the adventure of travel, even just moving a few miles to a new campground. This staying still, without the motorhome or option to pick up and move, is disconcerting. The great outing has become going to the grocery store, which reminds me of the COVID lockdown days! While there, I saw this large, spiky, strange thing in the produce section while looking for something much more well-known and tamer, like watermelon. Continue reading.

Death Valley isn’t dead: The magic of the life inside our great national park

By Chris Epting

I think it’s time to rename Death Valley. Yes, I know the moniker has all that great foreboding mystique. Yes, the name itself is probably what draws many of the visitors in the first place. After all, when you tell people you’re going to “Death Valley” it’s a statement – a marker that says you’re interested in exploring the edge. Continue reading.

A guide to sex in an RV

By Tony Barthel

(Rated PG) More and more of us are spending more time in our RVs. As such we’re doing everything in our RVs from cooking to laundry to making magic of the night. You know, fooling around! But like so many other aspects of RV life, sex in an RV is something that might be approached differently. This is especially true if you have little ones who travel with you. What are the challenges of amorous activities in a mobile vacation machine? Well, there are many. Read more. Then add your own PG-rated tips if Tony has missed anything.

Dead decal removal

Tired of those worn-out RV sidewall decals crisping up at the edges and making your rig look old and tired? Here’s how one RVer was able to remove his: (1) Use a hair dryer (or heat gun used carefully – works much faster) to warm it up. (2) Slide a fingernail under an edge to begin the pull-off process. Peel carefully, reheating as needed. (3) Use “Goo Gone” to remove any remaining adhesive. (4) Immediately wash off the Goo Gone to protect the rig’s gel coat.

Rock strike! Who’s responsible for your broken windshield?

By Russ and Tiña De Maris

You’re happily motoring down the road in your RV. Ahead of you is a dump truck with a load of gravel. Suddenly, that awful thing happens! A chunk of gravel smacks your windshield, and a spidery pattern creeps across your view. Who’s responsible for that broken windshield? Find out here.

Is the Blackstone Griddle worth all the hype? Oh, yeah, it is!

By Nanci Dixon

We were on the lookout for a new grill as our decades-old one was rusting through and literally falling apart. We bought a smaller version of it and it worked well. However, as camp hosts, we have the opportunity to ask a lot of people what they like. As we do our rounds around dinner time, we get to see and smell them in action, too. The Blackstone Griddle name came up so often I wanted to know what all the love was about. You can find out here.

Dear RV parks: Do you purposely set me up for driving disasters?

By Tony Barthel

Dear RV park owners,

Why, why, why (!!) do you put things in campgrounds right where I’m trying to turn my RV that are completely out of my line of sight? Is there some conspiracy between the RV parts suppliers, RV insurance companies, and the campgrounds? Every RVer here knows exactly what I’m going on about. Rocks. Stumps. Power pedestals. Water spigots. In so many RV campgrounds it seems there are things that are well below where I can see them that pose an imminent danger to either my RV or tow vehicle. Read more, then feel free to weigh in.

Featured recipe

BLT Bow-Tie Pasta Salad

by Mary Lee from N/W, IN

The ultimate pasta salad for BLT lovers. The delicate bow-tie pasta is the right pasta choice for this salad. The ranch dressing is super creamy and complements the rest of the flavors. Using bacon bits means no mess from making the bacon but you get the smoky bacon flavor. Cherry tomatoes add a pop of sweetness while fresh, crisp lettuce adds texture. There’s just a hint of red onion in every bite. A delicious pasta salad for summer BBQs everyone will enjoy.

Click here for the recipe

