Full-Time RVer Newsletter #41, October 26, 2022

Volume 2. Issue 41

“I like to think that to one in sympathy with nature, each season, in turn, seems the loveliest.” —Mark Twain

Thoughts on a first try at full-time RVing

By Randall Brink

My decision to adopt the full-time RVing life seemed like a logical step. I would carry on with plans my late wife and I made. The idyll of the freedom of the road was alive. It was a time in the spring of the year after she died. I got busy moving out of the townhouse and prepared to hit the road, this time with Bebe the Labradoodle as co-pilot.

We got off to a rough start.

Moving from a home we had lived in for many years was unexpectedly taxing and stressful. I got COVID, then underwent surgery just days before the official moving day at the end of July. The daily temperature reached 106°. We arrived at our first camp at the end of the day on July 31, exhausted and already questioning the move to full-time RVing.

Continue reading

Visit the two incredible highways in the U.S. that sing to you as you drive! It’s true!

By Gail Marsh

Call me a skeptic, but really? A highway that sings? Yes, it’s true! The original concept came back in 1995 when two Danish artists invented the Asphaltophone: a series of raised pavement dots spaced apart in varying intervals to create different sounds as a vehicle drives over them at a specific speed. In other words, orchestrated rumble strips. Learn more.

Is a mobile RV repair service right for you?

Imagine you’re enjoying an RV getaway. You’ve parked your rig in a quiet campground and enjoyed several days of relaxation. Alas! Like “all good things,” the time has rolled around for you to roll out. You push the button to bring in your slide-out, and instead of the reassuring rumble of the slide coming in, you get a “crunch!” and the slide won’t budge. Your relaxation has ended – there’s no way you can head out with an extended slide-out. Is a mobile RV repair service right for you? Find out here.

Young nomads follow their dreams in homemade RV. What they can teach us

By Nanci Dixon

Last week I brazenly followed what was definitely a homemade RV into a parking lot to talk with the owners, Kyra Campaña and Andrew Morrison. What I at first thought was an armored car-turned-motorhome was actually a 1998 diesel construction truck. Kyra and Andrew were delighted to talk with me and even invited me in to see the inside. What was so very refreshing was to hear their unbridled joy in RVing. They talked excitedly about the places they had been and all the wonderful fellow RVers they had met. Continue reading. (You’re gonna love Kyra and Andrew. Just sayin’. –Diane)

An alternative to holes in RV walls for hanging pictures

Florette and Jeffrey Schilkraut suggest the following for hanging pictures in an RV: “We used two Command Strips Picture Hangers on each side of [our large] painting to hang it on the wall of our Tiffin Allegro. We’ve had no problems with it on the road, did not have to make holes in the wall and can change its location easily if we choose to.” Thanks for the suggestion, Schilkrauts!

Personal landmarks are important to visit; remember the best parts of your life

By Chris Epting

I love visiting historic landmarks. But as I get older I have also started visiting some “personal” landmarks that have helped shape my life. You know the places. Maybe a first date or a memorable ballgame. Where you became a witness to something great or even small. Where you learned to ride a bike. Or where you first fell off.

They may not have plaques or markers but personal landmarks represent our own histories, and if you go back once in a while and even document them, you might be surprised at their power. These are places where memories may still hang; memories that may trigger some strange emotional pulse that helps clarify or make sense of your life today. Continue reading.

What advice would give an aspiring full-time RVer?

From the editors: We asked our readers this question. Here is one response:

“Decide on the type of RV (trailer or motorhome) first by looking at the pros and cons of each and rent/borrow one to try it out. Once decided, BUY USED as your first RV.” —Bob P.

Pizza Stuffed Peppers

by Jeannie Potter Hurocy from De Soto, MO

Jeannie’s stuffed peppers are delish! They have all the wonderful pizza flavors stuffed inside bell peppers. We love how she layers the meat, toppings, and cheese. It creates a wonderful bite. If you want, as we did, add your favorite pizza toppings for even more pizza flavor and style. We opted for pepperoni.

Click here for the recipe

