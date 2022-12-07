Full-Time RVer Newsletter #44, December 7, 2022

4.7 ( 9 )

Volume 2. Issue 44

Welcome to the Full-Time RVer Newsletter, published every other Wednesday by RVtravel.com.

Quote of the day

“There is a pleasure in the pathless woods,

There is a rapture on the lonely shore,

There is society, where none intrudes,

By the deep sea, and music in its roar:

I love not man the less, but Nature more” ―Lord Byron

Your guide to ‘upsizing’ after full-time RVing

By Nanci Dixon

I never thought I would need to upsize. Or that upsizing would be so very different from the years we accumulated lots and lots of stuff. Here’s what happened:

We got rid of virtually everything from a five-bedroom house and narrowed it down to two 5′ by 5′ storage units. Within a year, we got down to six Rubbermaid containers containing photo albums, my mother’s china and crystal, a box of knick-knacks, one box of memories and my photo portfolio. I kept one nostalgic rocking chair, a bedside table, and an antique bed.

I have only missed our green wicker porch furniture and my huge walnut and brass inlaid desk. None of which would fit in this house.

Continue reading

Features

Some of these articles are from past issues of RVtravel.com and have been updated for this newsletter.

How to conquer the fear of breaking down in remote areas

By Dave Helgeson

Do you have a fear of breaking down in remote areas with your RV? This question recently came up during a Zoom meeting among RVtravel.com writers and staff. Given the current shortage of repair parts, trained technicians, lack of qualified service centers, supply chain issues, labor shortages and problems with obtaining emergency road service, it was deemed a legitimate concern. Since remote areas (aka middle of nowhere) are my favorite places to visit, I agreed to pose the question and share my thoughts. … Read how to become self-reliant and prepare for emergencies here. We’re sure you’ll learn something new.

80% of RVtravel.com readers enjoy birdwatching. You’ll enjoy Project FeederWatch

Looking for a project that gets you involved in nature? If you’re one of the 80 percent of RVtravel.com readers who enjoys birdwatching, you might want to consider becoming a part of Project FeederWatch. This project turns your bird feeder visits into a citizen scientist event. Participation does not require a feeder. All you need is an area that attracts birds. You can visit nature centers, community parks, and even participate from your RV site. Learn more.

15 camping games and puzzles that are fun for everyone and make the perfect gift

Wondering what to give to the families on your holiday gift list this year? Face it! The kids already have too many toys, and gifts for teens can be rather tricky. Most adults buy what they want when they want it! So, what’s left? The perfect gift: the gift of time together. Every family can use it and you need not worry about getting the correct size or color. Take a look and see what we mean here.

Quick tip

Saving for the breakdown

With most insurance policies you can either pay your insurance all in one annual payment or you can pay monthly. That’s the way to look at RV maintenance expenses. Things may go bad a little bit at a time, but you usually don’t know it until all of a sudden when something totally fails. In other words, most maintenance problems hit you all at once, but put some money in your maintenance account each month, and when something expensive happens, you’ve already paid for it.

Of course, this money is in addition to your emergency fund, which should be for a true emergency and not just for predictable expenses. Every mile you drive you’re using up your gasoline (or diesel fuel). You’re also using up your tires, but you pay for tires every few years, not a little for every trip. Even if you took a 500-mile trip and didn’t have to spend anything on maintenance, that doesn’t mean you didn’t get that much closer to having to spend some money on repairs. One RVer told me that every time he puts $100 worth of gas in his rig he also puts $100 in an envelope that he keeps for maintenance expenses. My maintenance doesn’t run to nearly that much, but his technique may not be a bad idea.

From: RVing: Less Hassle—More Joy: Secrets of Having More Fun with Your RV—Even on a Limited Budget. Available on amazon.

State residency and tax issues: Here’s how long you can stay in a state before you have to pay state taxes

READER DAVE T. ASKS: “We’re considering spending a summer in an RV park in Minnesota, Wisconsin, or Michigan, and were wondering if there were any tax issues to consider. Do these states charge income tax on retirees who are just summer visitors?” Read formerly full-time RVer Nanci Dixon’s answer here.

Wrinkles are much more than lines. They tell the story of adventures I am glad to have had

By Nanci Dixon

When I look directly into the mirror lately, I am startled by the person staring back at me. She looks familiar but nothing like the me I remember. She’s wrinkled, lined and sagging. When the heck did that happen? … Find out what Nanci said after her husband asked her if she would like to get a facelift, and why she responded the way she did, here.

Give experiences instead of traditional gifts this Christmas

By Mike Gast

If you haven’t already completed your Christmas shopping, you’re likely screwed. That might seem to be a bit of hyperbole. But it also may not be such a leap, considering what we’re hearing about busted supply chains and nobody willing to work at manufacturing the junk we usually cram under the Christmas tree. Maybe it’s time to take a lesson from all we’ve learned as RVers, happily traipsing around the country: Real gifts are the memories we make along the way. The whole “shop right now or forget about Christmas” line we are being fed by traditional retailers got me thinking. What if we all switched gears and made an honest attempt at giving “experiences” this year instead of just “stuff”? … Hmmm. Read more.

Your assignment

What advice would give an aspiring full-time RVer?

From the editors: We asked our readers this question. Here is one response:

“Be completely digital with banking and bill pay and start a mail service a year before you start.” —Jason Bell

Featured recipe

Chili Sweet Potato Fries

by Mindy Sena from Burlington, IA

The combination of flavors in this yummy chili fries recipe reminds me of a chili cheese dog. Sweet potato fries are my favorite and I love using them as a base rather than regular fries. These would be great on game day!

Click here for the recipe

