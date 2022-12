0 ( 0 )

Gosh… can you believe five years ago was 2017? Does that seem possible? Where has the time gone?!

Anyway… think about where you were back in 2017. Were you going and seeing movies in theaters often? No? What about now? Do you see more movies in the theater now than you did then? Did the pandemic change your movie-going habits?

If you’ve seen a good movie in the theater recently, tell us about it. We love movies!