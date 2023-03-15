Full-Time RVer Newsletter #51, March 15, 2023

Volume 2. Issue 51

Quote of the day

“Stop thinking of what you intend to do. Stop thinking of what you have just done. Then, stop thinking that you have stopped thinking of those things. Then you will find the Now, the time that stretches eternal, and is really the only time there is.” ―Robin Hobb

All I really need to know I learned RVing

By Gail Marsh

You may be familiar with Robert Fulghum’s famous book of essays, “All I Really Need to Know I Learned in Kindergarten.” You can read some of the best quotes from it here.

I got to thinking that experienced RVers can probably write their own “All I really need to know…” essays. If you RV for a while, you undoubtedly pick up information about RVing and camping in general. But even more important, I think we RVers also learn a lot about life.

Continue reading

How it Happened: You can thank the military for the drive-thru window

By Gail Marsh

I’m always curious (and in awe) about inventors. You know, the folks who see a problem and come up with a creative and workable solution. What amazing minds! Sometimes the most common daily convenience was born out of a real need. Take for instance the fast-food restaurant drive-thru window. Find out how the military fits in here.

Is your RV ready for an emergency? Follow these steps to make sure

By Randall Brink

Most RVers view their motorhomes as a route to adventure—the open road—free to roam where and when we please. Some take a more practical view and see their RV as a full-time home, whether roaming or stationary. Likely few of us may have considered that our motorhomes are also an asset in the event of a major unforeseen event…. Is your RV ready for an emergency? Get some good tips here.

Finding a good service department is one of the most important parts of RVing

By Gail Marsh

We all have our “must-have” lists when purchasing a big-ticket item. We use these lists because they help narrow down our choices when, say, buying an RV. You may not want the same features on your RV that I do. That’s okay. Everyone is different. But one feature that all RV owners will undoubtedly want (and need eventually) is a good service department. Is that “must-have” on your list? It should be! Find out why, and how to find one, here.

Quick tip

Save power while reading at night

Inveterate bookworm but looking to conserve power? A “Kindle” or other e-reader device with backlight doesn’t need much ambient light to read at night. During the day, plug it in and recharge it while driving.

Truck camper demolished when hit with 85 mph winds

We write often about the importance of knowing the weather ahead of you, whether you’re staying in one place or traveling. It can, quite literally, make or break you. If you see heavy winds in the forecast or know you’ll be traveling through a gusty area, be prepared. Here’s an example of what could happen otherwise. Warning: This is not pretty!

Rewrap your assist handle with this gripping mod

By Russ and Tiña De Maris

Right up in the “neatest thing since sliced bread” category, for our family at least, are big assist handles that you can mount on the side of your RV. At the end of a long road day, or a long trail, being able to grab that handle and stabilize yourself heading up the steps into the rig has been a lifesaver. Learn more.

Your assignment

What advice would give an aspiring full-time RVer?

From the editors: We asked our readers this question. Here is one response:

“I am preparing our house for sale to go full time. We are recycling metal (old chairs, bed frames, pieces of pipes—you know, things that I thought I needed), wire (small pieces, old extension cords, computer cables, chargers that I no longer have the tool for, just junk). I am donating the stuff that the kids don’t want or need. Giving the kids and friends stuff. The rest of the stuff, mainly collectibles, safe, boxes, tubs of clothes, and tools we may need later in life, I decided to buy an enclosed trailer 8′ x 20′ x 7′ high, instead of renting a storage unit. The storage unit costs $125 in my area and to park a trailer in their lot is only $35. This is a substantial saving. And I can move it anywhere I want when needed. Problem solved.” —Joseph Eafrati

