RV Daily Tips. Wednesday, March 15, 2023

Today’s thought

“To get back to my youth I would do anything in the world, except exercise, get up early, or be respectable.” —Oscar Wilde

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Kansas Day!

On this day in history: 1906 – Rolls-Royce Limited is incorporated.

Tip of the Day

When RV parts are discontinued, DIY projects to the rescue!

By Nanci Dixon

When motorhome parts are discontinued, it is time for a DIY fix. Our 2017 motorhome has a unique living area wall light—a sconce that was slowly getting dimmer until it only flicked on every once in a while.

After several discussions with the RV manufacturer about getting the bulb replaced, it turns out that the LED bulb is not removable or replaceable. Who makes a light that has a bulb that can’t be replaced? And the even better question, who puts it in a motorhome?

When it was less than two-and-a-half years old, the entire $100 light needed to be replaced. I was not happy. But, we needed the light so I finally decided to bite the proverbial bullet and order another one. Two times they sent the wrong light and it wasn’t until after the second wrong light that I found out the original light was discontinued. No replacement was available from the manufacturer, online or anywhere.

Continue reading

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook.”

RV’s batteries charge with solar but drain overnight when plugged in. Why?

Dear Dave,

It seems my two 6v in-house batteries only charge through the solar controller. The battery voltage is fine during the day but they drain during the night while parked with no use. That occurs whether it’s plugged into shore power at 30 or 50 amps. I also plug into standard house power 115v at home to maintain the batteries, but it doesn’t work. Help. —Reno, 2022 Thor Magnitude BT36

Read Dave's answer

In the RV shop with Dustin

Don’t let physical limitations stop you from enjoying the RV lifestyle!

Some of our customers experience physical limitations that could stop them from enjoying the RV lifestyle. RVs are made to be compact, but there are some modifications that can be made to make life on the road more accommodating.

The entry door

The entrance to your rig is the first thing to consider when making an RV more accessible. There are various handles and assist rails on the market that will help those with physical limitations enter and exit their rig with ease. A popular version we install at my repair facility is available in two different sizes and colors.

Continue reading

Video of the day

Kitchen creativity with innovative cast iron pan recipes

By Cheri Sicard

The team from Pro Home Cooks put together a great video titled “Stop Being Lazy With Your Cast Iron Pan.” In it, they include some innovative iron pan recipes you may not have thought about, but you should. I thought this video especially apropos to include in this column as so many of our readers cited their cast iron pans as essential RV kitchenware in our recent poll.

Have RVs become too complicated?

By Dave Helgeson

“I was born into the RV industry, as my dad managed my grandparents’ RV dealership which was established in 1937. Of course, back then the term ‘RV’ hadn’t been coined yet… My current 2010 model travel trailer operates pretty much as the three that preceded it. With all the recent advancements in the name of convenience, I am concerned the trailer that replaces it will likely be too complicated for what I want, understand, or possess the ability to repair. Am I the only RVer who feels this way or are there others?” Read more, including some of the more than 180 comments Dave received when he posed this question on social media.

Quick Tip

Another way to ease new fittings onto sewer hose

Putting new fittings onto your sewer hose? We’ve all heard the idea of dipping the hose in hot water to make the fittings slip on easier. Here’s the polar opposite: Stick the new fittings into your freezer for a few minutes – they’ll contract and slip in the hose easier.

Website of the day

Where and when to see cherry blossoms in 2023: 10 best places in the U.S.

It’s cherry blossom season! The little pink flowers are popping up everywhere and boy, are we happy to see them! Here are some of the best places to see them across the U.S.

Recipe of the Day

Corned Beef and Cabbage (Slow Cooker)

by Sandy Williams from Salt Lake City, UT

Corned beef and cabbage isn’t just for St. Patrick’s Day. This slow cooker recipe is so easy you’ll make it year-round. The dish has all the classic flavors you expect but the hardest part is peeling the potatoes. Fresh onion in the bottom permeates and gives a wonderful flavor to the meat. The corned beef is tender and melts in your mouth. Since the cabbage is on top and not completely submerged, it doesn’t get soggy. This recipe is warm, comforting, and the easiest way to prepare corned beef and cabbage.

Click here for the recipe

Trivia

Adding cream to your coffee will actually keep it warmer longer. Wait, what? It seems counterintuitive, but it’s true! Think about this: The higher the temperature, the faster it sheds heat, right? Adding cream initially lowers the temperature of the coffee, and then further slows the release of heat since the fats in the cream act as an insulator. This makes the cup of coffee stay warmer longer, even though it spends less time at its maximum temperature.

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“Finn is ten weeks old and is the new boss of the family. It’s been over a year since we had a fur baby. So excited to take him on his first camping trip.” —Steve Taylor

Leave here with a laugh

A cop stopped a man for speeding. He said, “Do you know how fast you were going?”

“I was trying to keep up with traffic,” the guy replied.

The cop said, “But there is no traffic.”

And the guy answered, “That’s how far behind I am.”

