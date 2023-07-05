Full-Time RVer Newsletter #59, July 5, 2023

Volume 2. Issue 59

Three critical priorities for ALL RVers

By Gail Marsh

There are so many things to learn, remember, and do when owning an RV. Add to that the fact that RVs take many shapes and styles, from fifth wheels to travel trailers to Class A’s and truck campers. You might wonder, how can the same three critical priorities apply to all RVers? But it’s true! Read on to learn about them.

Regular RV maintenance

Maintaining your RV is crucial for its longevity as well as your safety on the road. No matter what kind of RV you have, if you neglect regular maintenance on your rig, you can expect breakdowns, accidents, and costly repairs. Some key areas to focus on include checking the engine, brakes, lights, AC/heating, propane, and all other essential systems. Make sure to follow the manufacturer’s recommended maintenance schedule and address any issues promptly.

(Hint: If you need an owner’s manual, check online. We bought our current rig from a private individual who no longer had the owner’s manual. I found our manual by searching online for our fifth wheel’s make, year, and model. It may also benefit you to join an online blog or group dedicated to your particular make/model RV. That way you can learn from others, as well.)

What’s the difference between legitimate camping and simple vagrancy or homelessness?

By Andy Zipser

As far back as the 1870s, campers didn’t want to be mistaken for actual vagabonds, and the line between the two was easily smudged. An early camping enthusiast described camping as “a luxurious state of privation.” One of its luxuries was that it was temporary. Now historian Phoebe S. K. Young has published “Camping Grounds: Public Nature in American Life from the Civil War to the Occupy Movement,” a book that gets at the deeper complexity of this fundamentally American pastime and of our love-hate relationship with this wacky idea of sleeping outdoors. Continue reading.

Top 12 driver errors — Will they catch you?

By Russ and Tiña De Maris

RVers may spend more time behind the wheel than the average driver. That gives us plenty more opportunities to do something bone-headed and get into an accident. Here’s the Top 12 list of driver errors. Check them out and see if perhaps you need to make any adjustments to keep yourself—and others—safer on the road. Continue reading.

Fight RV crime! Install a GPS tracker in your RV—It’s easy!

[We’ve posted many stolen RVs] here on RVtravel.com in our Saturday newsletter. For every one we write about, there are probably dozens more that we don’t hear about. Suffice it to say, crooks want to steal your RV. The question is, if they do, how can you get it back? One way that can increase the odds of finding a stolen RV is by installing and using a GPS tracker. They’re inexpensive. Service fees are relatively low. And nearly any “RV handyperson” can install one in just a few minutes. Learn more about this inexpensive but worthwhile investment.

Quick tip

Be prepared for an unruly slideout

Find out the exact procedures for emergency manual retraction of your slideouts before you need to use them. Write them out in language that you can understand and keep them where you can find them. You probably will never use them, but Boy Scouts have a good motto: Be Prepared!

Warning: If bit by a tick, there’s a 50% chance you’ll get Lyme disease

By Gail Marsh

Ticks are usually active in the months of April through October and peak in the summer months of June through August. That means adult ticks and their babies (nymphs) are active. Really active! After sheltering under leaves and other decomposing matter, the little blood-sucking creatures are searching for hosts. And that could mean trouble for those of us who enjoy the outdoors. The reason? Ticks carry and transmit disease. Continue reading about Lyme disease and how to lower the risk of contracting it here.

How much money can you really make work camping?

*This article was originally published in 2021, so numbers, cost and pay may have changed slightly since then.

By Julie Chickery

If you are considering work camping, one of the first questions that comes to mind is how much money can you really make? The answer is: It depends. You might be aware that there are “volunteer” jobs where you exchange work for an RV site. However, there are some typical work camping positions that provide a wage as well as other benefits. Learn about them here. (Includes informative videos.)

Featured recipe

Chicken Enchilada Ring

by Mary Lou Ivy from Dallas, TX

Not only is this chicken enchilada ring delicious, but it’s truly creative. Pair it with a salad for a filling dinner. Or, slice and serve as finger food for your next party. Shredded rotisserie chicken will help you save prep time. Top with salsa and a dollop of sour cream. This will be a real winner with family and friends.

Click here for the recipe

