RVing and autopsy tables

By Chuck Woodbury

EDITOR

We receive a lot of email. Most if it is from readers or people we do business with.

But there’s a whole lot of spam. Some of it is somewhat related to the subject of RVing. But much of it makes us shake our collective heads. Here’s an email that I received Thursday. I forwarded it to our staff members. We all got a good laugh.

From what I can tell from the email, a Mr. Edward Akoto wants to know if we would like to bid on supplying his company with autopsy tables. Any reader of this newsletter knows that writing about autopsy tables isn’t high on our list of subject matter. I cannot recall us ever even mentioning the subject.

So where Mr. Akoto got my name and email address is a mystery. Autopsy tables? I am still laughing.

His letter:

Dear Sir,

There is Government request to supply Autopsy Tables. Will it interest your Company to participate in such Supply contest?

Item: Autopsy Tables

Contract Period: 1 Year

Payment: 100% Advance TT

Waiting for your response.

Best Regards,

Edward Akoto