RV Daily Tips. Thursday, October 12, 2023

Issue 2229

Welcome to RV Travel’s Daily Tips Newsletter, where you’ll find helpful RV-related tips from the pros, travel advice, RV videos, product reviews and more. Please tell your friends about us.

Today’s thought

“Baseball is the only field of endeavor where a man can succeed three times out of ten and be considered a good performer.” —Ted Williams

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Vermont Day!

On this day in history: 1792 – In Washington, D.C., the cornerstone of the United States Executive Mansion (known as the White House since 1818) is laid.

Tip of the Day

10 helpful tips for driving an RV at night

By Gail Marsh

A family emergency recently prompted us to drive our RV at night. We prefer to travel during daylight hours, but this time it just wasn’t possible. Here are some tips that may come in handy should you need to travel in the dark sometime, too.

Tips for driving an RV at night

Slow down. Nighttime travel is more dangerous than traveling in the daylight simply because your view of the roadway is limited. You can only see ahead as far as your headlights illuminate. By traveling at a slower rate of speed you’ll be better able to control your vehicle, especially in the case of emergencies. (Think: deer or obstruction in the road.)

Nighttime travel is more dangerous than traveling in the daylight simply because your view of the roadway is limited. You can only see ahead as far as your headlights illuminate. By traveling at a slower rate of speed you’ll be better able to control your vehicle, especially in the case of emergencies. (Think: deer or obstruction in the road.) Stay alert. Sure, there may be less traffic on the road at night, but this can also be a negative. You won’t have cars ahead of you to forewarn you of upcoming situations. Eliminate distractions so that you can fully concentrate on driving. (Think: Safely secure children and pets.)

Continue reading for more tips

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook.”

Storing my RV for a month. Drain the water and leave RV cold, or heat it?

Dear Dave,

I live in Utah and we will be going on a few more trips this year, including Arizona for Thanksgiving. I won’t use my motorhome again after that until Christmas, when we’ll use it as a guest house. Should I blow out the lines and drain the tanks and leave it cold for the month of December, then warm it up again for the guests? Or try to keep it warm? When I do keep it warm, is it better to use the propane heater or an electric heater and shore power? —Clayton, 1993 National RV Sea Breeze 31

Read Dave’s answer

Brand-new book! Van and RV Camping at State Recreation Areas

Our friends at Roundabout Publications have done it again—they’ve published another helpful book for RVers. This one is for RV camping at 656 camping areas at 415 state recreation areas across 30 states. This includes camping locations at off-highway vehicle areas, state beaches, state recreation areas and sites, state vehicular recreation areas and more. Having this book will save you money! Learn more or order.

RV Tours

All-new nuCamp Cirrus 920 HUGE truck camper

By Cheri Sicard

nüCamp recently re-released their largest-ever truck camper, the Cirrus 920. In the video below we join JD from Big Truck Big RV (one of our reader’s FAVORITE RV YouTube channels, with 515K subscribers and 227M views) for a first look at this behemoth of a truck camper.

Because it is so large, you are going to need a heavy-duty dually truck with at least 5,500 pounds of cargo-carrying capacity to haul this one.

Click here to tour

Video of the day

RV travel day recipes: Make ahead RV meals

By Cheri Sicard

In the video below. we join Val from Our Next Adventure for an RV cooking tutorial on her favorite travel day recipes.

These are recipes you can make ahead so that there’s one less thing to worry about doing on RV travel days.

Click here to watch

Around the Campfire: What’s a fifth-wheel tug test and should we be doing it?

By Gail Marsh

There was quite a buzz this week around the cooler. (It was just too hot for a campfire!) What was the buzz about? As a fellow camper pulled his fifth wheel RV out to leave the campground, his trailer dropped. Right on top of his truck bed. We’d never seen this happen and the results were not pretty. Read what happened to the truck and what you can do to prevent it from happening to you here.

Reader poll

Who cuts your hair?

Tell us here

Quick Tip

Adjust tire pressure when using a TMPS?

Our resident tire expert, Roger Marble, says he found at least one tire pressure monitor system manufacturer that suggested users need to adjust tire pressure at 70 degrees. “Au contraire!” says Roger. “According to the Tire & Rim Association yearbook, which any tire engineer should be very familiar with, under ‘Cold Inflation Pressure’ they are very clear when they state that the inflation pressures shown in the tables are measured when the tire is at the prevailing atmospheric temperature, and do not include any inflation buildup due to vehicle operation. The key definition is that of ‘ambient temperature,’ which is the air temperature of an environment or object.” He continues that what appears to be happening is, “Some are confusing SATP or ‘Standard Ambient Temperature and Pressure’ as used in chemistry lab as a reference. We are not doing a chem lab experiment. Tire cold pressure may be measured if a tire has not been driven or in direct sunlight for the preceding two hours.” Thanks for the clarification, Roger!

On this day last year…

?? MYSTERY PRODUCT OF THE DAY ??

It took us a minute to figure out what this was (if it’s not a toothbrush, then ???), but once we did, we immediately thought of a million ways to use it! Handy!

Website of the day

Lonely Planet

You’re probably familiar with the Lonely Planet guidebooks, but have you ever spent any time exploring their website? Talk about travel inspiration!

And the Survey Says…

We’ve polled RVtravel.com readers more than 2,500 times in recent years. Here are a few things we’ve learned about them:

• 3 percent make an online purchase every single day. Another 38 percent make an online purchase at least once a week, if not more.

• 10 percent say their slideout(s) have gotten stuck in the out position and they have needed help getting it fixed more than once.

• 35 percent always bring bicycles with them on their RV travels.

DID YOU MISS yesterday’s brand-new Full-Time RVer newsletter? Hint: It’s not just for full-timers! Read it here.

Recipe of the Day

Mom’s Southern Sausage Gravy

by Rene Stevens from Brainerd, MN

Rene learned from her mom how to make sausage gravy very well. This sausage gravy is so yummy. Every Southerner has a jar of bacon drippings in their fridge – it makes everything better. This sausage gravy is easy to whip up and most of the ingredients you probably have in your fridge. Serve over freshly baked biscuits with some eggs on the side for a delicious and hearty breakfast.

Click here for the recipe

Trivia

If you happen to visit the Governor’s Reception Room in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, look for a portrait of William Penn with his Great Dane. The Great Dane was a hunting and working breed in frontier Pennsylvania. How it became the State Dog is unique for the way the vote was approved. When the Speaker of the House called for a voice vote to approve the State Dog on August 15, 1965, yips, growls and barks erupted from throughout the chamber. With a rap of his gavel, the Speaker confirmed that the “arfs have it” and the “Barking Dog Vote” entered the annals of state legislative history.

*How old is the oldest living chicken? Yesterday’s trivia tells you all about Peanut.

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“This is Nico (Husky). She is 15 and loves to go camping. The best part is meeting new dogs, sniffing new smells, and nice weather.” —Monte Mishoe

Send us a photo of your pet with a short description. We publish one each weekday in RV Daily Tips and in our Sunday RV Travel newsletter. No blurry photos, please! Please do not submit your photo more than once. Thanks!

Every RVer needs a good set of pliers

An RV toolbox is not complete without a good set of pliers. These fit the bill. The channel locks are ideal for any plumbing connection or nut/bolt where you need more leverage. Needle nose are great for wiring. Electricians’ pliers and wire snips are essential for electrical work. General-purpose pliers help in many other ways. Learn more or order.

Leave here with a laugh

Did you miss the latest RV Travel Newsletter? If so, read it here.

Oh, and if you missed the Latest News for RVers, make sure to catch up here.

If you shop at Amazon.com we’d appreciate you using this link. We get an itty bitty commission if you buy something, but they add up and help us pay our bills (most importantly our hard-working writers!).

Contact information

Editor: Emily Woodbury

CONTACT US

Editorial (all but news): editor@rvtravel.com

Editorial (news): chuck@rvtravel.com

Advertising. Information here

Help desk: Contact us

Everything in this newsletter is true to the best of our knowledge. But we occasionally get something wrong. We’re just human! So don’t go spending $10,000 on something we said was good simply because we said so, or fixing something according to what we suggested (check with your own technician first). Maybe we made a mistake. Tips and/or comments in this newsletter are those of the authors and may not reflect the views of RVtravel.com or this newsletter.

RVtravel.com is a participant in many affiliate programs, including the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. Regardless of the potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Mail us at 9792 Edmonds Way, #265, Edmonds, WA 98020.

This newsletter is copyright 2023 by RV Travel LLC.