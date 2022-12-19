Cool Tools: The Magnetizer Demagnetizer

Every Wednesday we meet for a livestream called Talkin’ RV Tech. We not only answer technical questions, but we also share what we like to call “cool tools.” These are tools and gadgets that we actually use! We believe they will be helpful to you.

Here’s a clip of one of our latest videos where we discuss the Magnetizer Demagnetizer for Screwdriver Tips.

What makes the Magnetizer Demagnetizer a cool tool?

Instantly magnetize or demagnetize steel tools and other small ferrous parts

Converts any tool blade to a magnetic retriever of screws, nuts and metallic particles

No batteries or electricity required

Minimize loss of screws

Dustin owns and operates California RV Specialists, an independent RV repair shop located in Lodi, CA.

Be sure to check out his YouTube channel where he shares what's going on in the shop and the product offerings in the store.

Dustin proudly operates the business alongside his wife, Ashley; but the true pair that run the show are their Boston Terriers, Arvie and Hitch.

