If you are an RVer who still needs to work, or if you dream of becoming an RVer but worry about how you will support your mobile lifestyle, Robin Barrett’s book is for you. In Work From Home While You Roam: The ultimate guide to jobs that can be done anywhere, she covers more than 300 resources for location-independent jobs for every skill set and schedule, from casual, to fun, to part-time, to side hustles, to seasonal work, to full-time careers, and everything in between.
Before you get to the mega list of location-independent jobs that you can do from anywhere, Robin gives lots of practical tips and tricks for would-be wandering workers.
She also briefly covers important topics that those who have only worked at traditional jobs may or may not have encountered in the past, such as:
- Why now is the time for remote work
- How to navigate employment marketplaces
- Contract versus freelance versus remote jobs
- The gig economy
- Freelance platforms
- Can I turn my current job into a remote one?
- Financial considerations for the self-employed
- How to make a quick buck
- Don’t get scammed
- The internet: It’s a seller’s paradise
After getting some of the basics out of the way, Robin follows with the “Quick Start Jobs Guide” with tips and resources to get you started in the following popular location-independent job categories:
- Jobs with Amazon
- Jobs for creative people
- Jobs for drivers
- Jobs for entrepreneurs
- Jobs for freelancers
- Jobs for mystery shoppers
- Jobs for professionals
- Jobs for quick cash
- Jobs for seasonal workers
- Jobs in service
- Jobs as side hustles
- Jobs by task
- Jobs for teachers and tutors
- Jobs in technology
- Jobs in transcription
- Jobs for writers
What follows is a mega list of 300 location-independent job listings and services with links to apply. Each job is broken down with easy-to-find essential information including:
- Job type and overview
- Skill level (even if you think you lack a lot of marketable skills, there are still plenty of remote jobs available)
- Pay levels and methods
- Links to apply
Page Contents
What I especially like about Work From Home While You Roam
The book has so many resources and such variety that there is bound to be something to appeal to almost anyone.
It’s incredibly well-organized and packs a lot of useful information in. That’s no surprise as Robin Barrett of Creativity RV penned this book, and her blog and YouTube channel are equally valuable and well-organized RVer resources.
Best of all, it gives hope to anyone who wants to live the RV lifestyle but doesn’t want to wait until retirement to do so. And if you are a retired RVer who needs to supplement your income, this guide can help you do that, too.
What can be improved?
Even though this is the 2023 edition, I found some information is already out of date (for instance, Amazon’s CamperForce is sadly on a permanent hiatus). That’s the nature of the beast with such guides, especially print guides, but even the Kindle version needs updating.
That said, plenty of links are still valid, and not enough are not valid to keep you from checking out this terrific resource if you need or want to make money while traveling in your RV.
Check out Work From Home While You Roam on Amazon.
