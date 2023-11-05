If you are an RVer who still needs to work, or if you dream of becoming an RVer but worry about how you will support your mobile lifestyle, Robin Barrett’s book is for you. In Work From Home While You Roam: The ultimate guide to jobs that can be done anywhere, she covers more than 300 resources for location-independent jobs for every skill set and schedule, from casual, to fun, to part-time, to side hustles, to seasonal work, to full-time careers, and everything in between.

Before you get to the mega list of location-independent jobs that you can do from anywhere, Robin gives lots of practical tips and tricks for would-be wandering workers.

She also briefly covers important topics that those who have only worked at traditional jobs may or may not have encountered in the past, such as:

Why now is the time for remote work

How to navigate employment marketplaces

Contract versus freelance versus remote jobs

The gig economy

Freelance platforms

Can I turn my current job into a remote one?

Financial considerations for the self-employed

How to make a quick buck

Don’t get scammed

The internet: It’s a seller’s paradise

After getting some of the basics out of the way, Robin follows with the “Quick Start Jobs Guide” with tips and resources to get you started in the following popular location-independent job categories:

Jobs with Amazon

Jobs for creative people

Jobs for drivers

Jobs for entrepreneurs

Jobs for freelancers

Jobs for mystery shoppers

Jobs for professionals

Jobs for quick cash

Jobs for seasonal workers

Jobs in service

Jobs as side hustles

Jobs by task

Jobs for teachers and tutors

Jobs in technology

Jobs in transcription

Jobs for writers

What follows is a mega list of 300 location-independent job listings and services with links to apply. Each job is broken down with easy-to-find essential information including:

Job type and overview

Skill level (even if you think you lack a lot of marketable skills, there are still plenty of remote jobs available)

Pay levels and methods

Links to apply

What I especially like about Work From Home While You Roam

The book has so many resources and such variety that there is bound to be something to appeal to almost anyone.

It’s incredibly well-organized and packs a lot of useful information in. That’s no surprise as Robin Barrett of Creativity RV penned this book, and her blog and YouTube channel are equally valuable and well-organized RVer resources.

Best of all, it gives hope to anyone who wants to live the RV lifestyle but doesn’t want to wait until retirement to do so. And if you are a retired RVer who needs to supplement your income, this guide can help you do that, too.

What can be improved?

Even though this is the 2023 edition, I found some information is already out of date (for instance, Amazon’s CamperForce is sadly on a permanent hiatus). That’s the nature of the beast with such guides, especially print guides, but even the Kindle version needs updating.

That said, plenty of links are still valid, and not enough are not valid to keep you from checking out this terrific resource if you need or want to make money while traveling in your RV.

Check out Work From Home While You Roam on Amazon.

