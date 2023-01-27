Friday, January 27, 2023

The story behind America’s beloved Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

By Gail Marsh
A Cracker Barrel store and restaurant
Photo credit: Ildar Sagdejev, Wikimedia Commons

Chances are you’ve eaten there or perhaps parked your RV overnight in their parking lot. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store is a favorite restaurant for folks who love homestyle comfort food. It’s also a fun place to shop for toys, clothing, snacks, and more! Have you ever wondered how this iconic business started? Me, too!

1969

Dan W. Evins opened the very first Cracker Barrel in the fall of 1969. Evins served as a sales rep for Shell Oil Company at the time and was looking for a way to increase fuel sales. So, he built the restaurant with a gift store just off Interstate 40 near Lebanon, Tennessee. Traditional Southern-style foods served included turnip greens, biscuits and gravy, grits, dumplings, and country ham.

1970s

The original Cracker Barrel Old Country Store was so successful that Evins incorporated the business in 1970. Soon afterward he leased land near busy interstate gasoline stations and opened several more stores.

Evins’ inspiration for the business came from his childhood memories of local country stores in the South. Back in the day, soda crackers were shipped and sold from barrels. People often gathered around the barrels to discuss local news and gossip. Evins fashioned his restaurants to look like old-time general stores featuring a large front porch and rustic interior. The company used antiques and local artifacts to decorate the interior of each store to further establish the country theme.

Fuel shortages

When gasoline fuel shortages hit in the late 1970s, Evins began building stores without fuel pumps, hoping that the restaurant and gift shop could compensate for the loss of gasoline revenue. It worked, and Evins continued to open more stores throughout the South.

Iconic logo

In 1977, Evins met with a local ad agency to redesign a logo for Cracker Barrel. Bill Holley met with Evins and after discussing the possibilities, Holley drew a logo sketch on a napkin. Evins was so pleased with the drawing (a man sitting next to a cracker barrel) that he hired the Nashville artist. Today the logo is well-recognized throughout the country.

Cracker Barrel man

People often wonder about the man in the Cracker Barrel logo. Holley’s sketch wasn’t inspired by an actual man. Instead, it came from Evin’s description of farmers he remembered from his childhood. The man featured in Holley’s logo was dubbed, “Old Timer.” Later, he was renamed “Uncle Herschel” because Evin’s real Uncle Herschel enjoyed promoting Cracker Barrel. He often strolled through neighborhoods, handing out gold cards to people in the community. Folks could redeem the gold card for a free meal at Cracker Barrel.

Continued growth

In 1981, Cracker Barrel became a publicly traded company, and Evins used the money to grow his business. Throughout the ’80s and ’90s, the company continued to expand into almost every area of the United States. Cracker Barrel added local regional dishes to its menu, but retained its original Southern favorites. By 1993, Cracker Barrel enjoyed revenue that was almost twice that of any other family restaurant in business at the time.

By 2011, Cracker Barrel had restaurant/gift shops in 42 states. Dan Evins died from cancer in 2012.

Do you like to eat at Cracker Barrel? Have you ever parked your RV there overnight? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

##RVT1089

