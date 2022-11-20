Hot August Nights returns in 2023 with classic cars and rock ‘n’ roll

All right, RVers, mark your calendar now as America’s love affair with classic cars, rock and roll and nights filled with nostalgia returns in 2023 to the Reno, Nevada, region for Hot August Nights 36th annual event, Aug. 1–6, 2023, with the official kickoff July 28-29 in Virginia City.

America’s largest classic car show brings free nightly entertainment, show-in-shines, Motorsport Auction Group (MAG) Auctions, drag races and burnouts, a swap meet and more. Since 1986 thousands of car enthusiasts from near and far have come to the Reno-Tahoe region to participate in one of the largest annual classic car events in the world.

About 40 minutes from the Reno-Tahoe International Airport, the historic mining town of Virginia City epitomizes vintage cars meets a vintage town. Taking place Friday, July 28, and Saturday, July 29, the town transforms into a show-n-shine with 400 registered cars lining the main street followed by a late afternoon cruise and celebrity awards.

The 2023 main event in Reno-Sparks officially begins Tuesday, Aug. 1, and continues through Sunday, Aug. 6, capping off with a grand finale parade in downtown Reno. Throughout the week enjoy nightly cruises, live entertainment, drag races and burnouts along with opportunities to pick up gear and swag at the swap meet, Big Boy’s Toy Store, Dazzling Diva’s and more.

“We’re already rolling and looking at creating an enhanced visitor and participant experience for one of our region’s vital special events,” Deny Dotson, executive director of Hot August Nights, said. “We’re bringing out our best this year with our incredible staff and volunteers, along with up-close visitor experiences, some killer entertainment, show-n-shines, auctions, and of course Drag Races and Burnouts, as well as many more activities throughout the week. We can’t wait to show you all what’s in store for 2023.”

Official registered cars are capped at 5,500 for the main Reno-Sparks event. Registration is open now at HotAugustNights.net . Car registration remains open until the limit is reached. Pending availability, onsite registration takes place at the Silver State Pavilion located inside the Grand Sierra Resort starting Tuesday, Aug. 1.

Hot August Nights, a nonprofit organization, began as a way to drive tourism to the area during August. Now, it’s considered an iconic special event for attendees and participants to relive and celebrate the nostalgic times of the ’50s, ’60s and ’70s.

For registration or information, visit online at HotAugustNights.net or call 775-356-1956. Keep up to date with the latest by following on Facebook , Instagram , or Twitter .

