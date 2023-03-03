RV Daily Tips. Friday, March 3, 2023

Issue 2070

Today’s thought

“Do you think that I count the days? There is only one day left, always starting over: it is given to us at dawn and taken away from us at dusk.” ―Jean-Paul Sartre

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Cold Cuts Day!

On this day in history: 1891 – Shoshone National Forest, in Wyoming, is established as the first national forest in the U.S. and world. It covers nearly 2,500,000 acres, with 1,300 miles of trails and 32 campgrounds.

Tip of the Day

Pay attention to passing motorists’ warnings of trouble

On the road, most of us have experienced looking out our window to see a car passing by with someone waving frantically and pointing toward our vehicle or behind it. Most of the time these are Good Samaritans who have spotted something wrong with our vehicle or the one we’re towing. This message and the ensuing responses were posted at our RV Advice Group on Facebook and we believe are worth passing along.

And thanks to those of you who care enough about others to flag them down when there’s a problem!

Continue reading

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook.”

How can I get scratches out of my RV’s solid surface countertop?

Dear Dave,

How can we get rid of minor scratches on our RV’s solid surface kitchen countertops? —Rick, 2022 Newmar Dutch Star

Read Dave's answer

Video of the day

New RV delivery: What you should expect

By Cheri Sicard

Not all RV dealers are created equal, but when it comes to new RV delivery experiences there are certain things that you, as a customer, should demand.

It does not matter if you are buying a new camper van, Class A, B, or C, travel trailer, popup camper, or any variation thereof. If you are taking delivery of a brand-new RV, you should expect the things outlined in the video below by That RV Tech.

Click here to watch

How to get your motorcycle delivered to where you are going

By Gail Marsh

I could probably write the book “Motorcycle Transporting for Dummies.” Maybe someday I will. Here’s how it all began: Hubby really wanted his motorcycle in Florida. Having wintered in the Sunshine State for the past two years, Hubby knew how much we’d use and enjoy the motorcycle there. … The only problem was how to get the motorcycle from our home in Missouri to the RV camp where we stay in Florida, 1000+ miles away. Read more.

Reader poll

Do you bring a musical instrument with you on your RV trips?

Tell us here

Quick Tip

Check the drip tube in the back of your fridge

It’s a good idea to occasionally take a peek in the back of your RV refrigerator. It has a drip tube that channels off water from evaporation. Sometimes this tube leads to a drip container (often near the chimney) that evaporates off this water; others may “port” the water out of the rig harmlessly. In any event, if the tube gets loose and starts dripping water onto your RV framework, it can lead to damaging rot.

Website of the day

RV Service Reviews

When you break down in your RV, we’d hate to see you go to a bad service shop. This website shows you reviews of good service centers near you.

Recipe of the Day

Taco Mac & Beef with Nacho Topping

by Kathy Williams from Rock Hill, SC

You may have all the ingredients for this easy dinner casserole in your kitchen! It’s a crunchy cheesy pasta mixed with a zesty cheesy taco meat mixture. Then it’s topped with more cheese and crushed taco shells. Add your favorite nacho toppings, and you have a simple weeknight meal.

Click here for the recipe

Trivia

The chocolate chip cookie was invented by Ruth Graves Wakefield. She owned the Toll House Inn, in Whitman, Massachusetts, a very popular restaurant that featured home cooking in the 1930s. Her cookbook, Toll House Tried and True Recipes, was first published in 1936 by M. Barrows & Company, New York.

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“Noah, my Shih Tzu, was going to be euthanized as a puppy due to illness because owners could not afford treatment. They eventually surrendered him over to the vet and she treated him. After he was on the mend, she contacted me to see if I would adopt him. Today, he has many dog sport titles and loves camping!” —Cathy Consla

Leave here with a laugh

