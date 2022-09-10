Friday, September 9, 2022

Ask Dave

We want to know: How do you enhance your RV’s suspension?

By Dave Solberg
Lately, I have been receiving many questions on how to enhance the suspension of the F-53 Ford gas chassis. Having only worked on a handful of units, I did suggest a few things that I have found to work, but now I’d like to hear from you.

The granddaddy of them all was LiquidSpring®, and I had the opportunity to test drive a before and after unit in Hershey last year. I can tell you it was a huge difference, but the price was out of most owners’ budgets.

The LiquidSpring display at the Hershey show

We are currently working on video content with a Thor Challenger 37K on an F-53 chassis and it’s like an elephant on roller skates! I believe this is too much weight and length for this chassis, but we see it all the time. Karel, our resident veterinarian, bought a Newmar with the F-53 last year and had a nightmare drive to the West Coast. She is still trying to get things worked out! You can read her story here.

I would like to open the discussion to find out what you have experienced with products such as SumoSprings®, Bilstein shocks, and other products… yes, even Roadmaster, for which I was accused of “sponsorship favoritism,” which they are not! What worked for you and what was a waste of money? It doesn’t have to be on an F-53 chassis; however, they have been the only gas version available since Workhorse got out of the RV business some 14+ years ago.

Please leave a comment. Thanks for your input.

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and the author of the “RV Handbook.”

Read more from Dave here

We have started a new forum link for Ask Dave. Please be as brief as possible. Attach a photo or two if it might help Dave with his response.

