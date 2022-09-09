RV boo-boos – Overfill your fresh water tank?

We’re sure there have been plenty of unhappy campers who’ve forgotten to fill their fresh water tank, then run short before the trip was over. But to overfill your fresh tank—that’s a whole different story. This family learned the hard way that there’s more to “hooking up the fresh water hose” than simply turning on the tap.

In this case, one partner offered to “help out” by hooking up the utilities when they got to their campground. Unfortunately, they didn’t recognize that the water control panel was set to “fill” the fresh water tank. It didn’t take long, and when the tank hit the full mark, it kept going. The pressure of the water in the fresh tank expanded the top of the tank high enough that it lifted the RV floor, forcing a cabinet wall up.

Fortunately, the family was still with their rig when the unwanted expansion took place. Instead of “having to fix the water tank and a few other things,” the damage could have been a lot worse. One wonders, how could the RV industry build a solution to a problem like this into their units? How about an effective overflow valve, so that if someone does goof like this, the excess water will simply blast out on the ground under the RV?

If you’ve seen, witnessed, or had your own “RV boo-boo” moment and have a photo to share with others, let us know. Fill out the form below, and put “boo-boo” on the subject line. Be sure to link your photo with the attachment tool on the form.

Other stories by Russ and Tiña De Maris

##RVT1069