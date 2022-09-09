Friday, September 9, 2022

MENU

SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
HomeEditorials & Opinion
Editorials & Opinion

RV boo-boos – Overfill your fresh water tank?

By Russ and Tiña De Maris
0
fresh

We’re sure there have been plenty of unhappy campers who’ve forgotten to fill their fresh water tank, then run short before the trip was over. But to overfill your fresh tank—that’s a whole different story. This family learned the hard way that there’s more to “hooking up the fresh water hose” than simply turning on the tap.

Photo: Instagram

In this case, one partner offered to “help out” by hooking up the utilities when they got to their campground. Unfortunately, they didn’t recognize that the water control panel was set to “fill” the fresh water tank. It didn’t take long, and when the tank hit the full mark, it kept going. The pressure of the water in the fresh tank expanded the top of the tank high enough that it lifted the RV floor, forcing a cabinet wall up.

Fortunately, the family was still with their rig when the unwanted expansion took place. Instead of “having to fix the water tank and a few other things,” the damage could have been a lot worse. One wonders, how could the RV industry build a solution to a problem like this into their units? How about an effective overflow valve, so that if someone does goof like this, the excess water will simply blast out on the ground under the RV?

If you’ve seen, witnessed, or had your own “RV boo-boo” moment and have a photo to share with others, let us know. Fill out the form below, and put “boo-boo” on the subject line. Be sure to link your photo with the attachment tool on the form.

Click or drag a file to this area to upload.

Other stories by Russ and Tiña De Maris

##RVT1069

Previous articleBeginner’s Guide to RVing Newsletter Volume 3, Issue 70
Next articleWe want to know: How do you enhance your RV’s suspension?

Comments

Subscribe
Notify of

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About

This website utilizes some advertising services. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Get in touch

DMCA.com Protection Status

© 2022 RVTravel.com – All rights Reserved.

Sign up for the RVtravel Newsletter

Your information will *never* be shared or sold to a 3rd party.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Every Saturday and Sunday morning. Serving RVers for more than 20 years.