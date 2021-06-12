“Improved” RV steps are too heavy and complicated!

I’d like to issue a complaint. It’s about the “improved” RV entry steps. Our newer fifth wheel RV features a Lippert Solid Step system – entry steps that rest inside the RV’s door when in motion. I’ll admit that the steps seem a bit more stable than the ones we’ve experienced before. But in my opinion the “cons” of the improved system outweigh the “pros.”

Here are some of my “gripes” about these RV steps

These steps are heavy! My back pays a price every time I bend over to put the steps in or lift the heavy steps to extend them to the ground.

Yes, the steps are adjustable. But it takes both my hubby and me together to simultaneously hold the step assembly off the ground and move the side pins to adjust. (Again, my back pays a price.)

Every time we pack up, the steps come in and promptly drop dirt, leaves, and whatever else onto the galley floor. Even when I sweep the steps off ahead of time, the gunk on the bottom feet of the rails comes off inside the rig.

If our steps are not perfectly level, our front door won’t close properly or open correctly either. Where the steps are affixed to the doorway catches the bottom of the door. Every. Single. Time.

Once we’re parked at our RV storage place, the length of the RV step assembly makes it impossible for us to re-enter the RV. There just isn’t enough room between the bottom of the steps and the rig that’s stored next to us. If we try to extend the steps, they’ll hit the side of the next rig. Our only choice is to hitch up the fiver again. Then we pull out far enough to allow room for the steps to extend, get whatever we need from the RV, and reverse the procedure. Not what you want to do when everyone’s exhausted from an extended drive.

There is some good news about the RV steps. If you share my gripes, you can replace your solid entry steps with the old-fashioned kind seen here.

