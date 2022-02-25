Friday, February 25, 2022

MENU

SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
HomeNews
News

New Indiana law gets tough on catalytic converter thefts

By Mike Gast
0

Indiana’s state Legislature passed a bill in 2021 that makes the theft of a component part of any motor vehicle, including the catalytic converter, a Level 6 felony.

Now, Indiana lawmakers are working on an additional law that would limit the cash sale of detached catalytic converters valued at less than $25 per seller to one per day.

The legislation would take effect July 1 after Governor Eric Holcomb signs the bill into law.

Senate Bill 293 requires automotive salvage recyclers to keep all records maintained and readily available to copy by an investigating or auditing employee of the Secretary of State upon demand. An automotive salvage recycler licensed that knowingly or intentionally fails to maintain the records required by this section commits a Class A infraction. The infraction carries a fine of up to $10,000.

##RVT1041b

Previous articleRV shipments set new record in January
Next articleModern prospecting equipment: The Blue Bowl

Comments

Subscribe
Notify of

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About

This website utilizes some advertising services. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Sign up for our newsletters!

Get in touch

DMCA.com Protection Status

© 2022 RVTravel.com – All rights Reserved.