New Indiana law gets tough on catalytic converter thefts

Indiana’s state Legislature passed a bill in 2021 that makes the theft of a component part of any motor vehicle, including the catalytic converter, a Level 6 felony.

Now, Indiana lawmakers are working on an additional law that would limit the cash sale of detached catalytic converters valued at less than $25 per seller to one per day.

The legislation would take effect July 1 after Governor Eric Holcomb signs the bill into law.

Senate Bill 293 requires automotive salvage recyclers to keep all records maintained and readily available to copy by an investigating or auditing employee of the Secretary of State upon demand. An automotive salvage recycler licensed that knowingly or intentionally fails to maintain the records required by this section commits a Class A infraction. The infraction carries a fine of up to $10,000.

##RVT1041b