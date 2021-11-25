Wednesday, November 24, 2021

Jayco recalls some Jay Flight trailers for exhaust fumes danger

By RV Travel
Jayco, Inc. (Jayco) is recalling certain 2021 Jay Flight Octane travel trailers. The water heater was installed in the incorrect location, which could result in exhaust fumes entering the slide-out area of the trailer.

Exhaust gas inside the trailer slide-out can cause carbon monoxide poisoning, increasing the risk of injury.

Remedy
Dealers will relocate the water heater, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed January 13, 2022. Owners may contact Jayco customer service at 1-800-283-8267.

Notes
Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153).

