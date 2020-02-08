The peace and satisfaction of “living small”

By Jimmy Smith

Time takes on interesting qualities out here in the land of no particular place to be and no rush. My view on that has been a decade in the making with many stops in between.

Last August, Sweet Julianne and I left our rather loosely organized life and our volunteer positions at our co-op RV park in Oregon, and set out on another drift around the USA. We have been traveling for five-plus months now, and all is as it should be. Swell. We say we are on our honeymoon and that feels right.

Living small

Exploring ‘living small’ continues to intrigue and attract me. In our 10 years of meandering, we have called ‘three different slide-in truck campers, two 5th wheel trailers, one B class motorhome, a destination trailer, and now a little A-frame pop up trailer’ – home.

Being infected with a fairly typical nasty disease called ‘desire,’ I have spent most of my entire life ‘wanting.’ No matter what I have claimed as mine, it seems that within short order, I have wanted something different, something more.

Of course this ‘malady’ gets a great deal of support and encouragement from many quarters in American culture. On our current voyage in our little, less than 100-sq-ft, RV I have relished living small. (I’ll keep you posted if I catch any new form of desire.)

A few deeper musings

Recently, a couple of my very best friends have been handed sobering health diagnoses. As I lay in my bed in the night, my heart is sore. And it does not take much awareness to feel pain for all the suffering and chaos swirling around the daily news cycle.

It is quite a thing to square all that with my own deep state of gratitude and satisfaction with this life I call mine. As I rest here I wonder about how my own chips will fall. How will some ‘diagnosis’ attempt to derail my sense of deep gratitude and the ‘Thank You’ I use as my one prayer.

The sun is shining.

Time to step outside.

Jimmy Smith and his partner, Julianne Crane, began their extended RV exploration of the USA in 2009. Ten+ years later, they continue searching for sunsets to watch, trails to hike, streams to fish, lakes to paddle and new friends to get to know around warming campfires. Keep up with their travels at RV Wheel Life.

