Johnny is taking a break from answering questions this week.

By Chuck Woodbury

PUBLISHER

Here is how “content creators” create articles. Content creators* do not need to know much about a subject to write an article about it. In fact, they don’t need to know anything. Here is their playbook: They search a popular subject on Google. They then identify the top few results and click on one.

*But first: What is a content creator? In the past, they would have been called writers. Content creators do not write articles: They crank out articles that are about obtaining high Google rankings rather than informing, educating or entertaining readers.

At the website, the content creator copies the high ranking article word for word. He or she then pastes that copy into a special website that uses artificial intelligence to reword it, and then spits out essentially the same article, reworded just enough so it technically isn’t plagiarism. It will spit out such a story in a few seconds. The results are most often correct, although almost always wishy-washy. But sometimes they are just plain wrong.

The top version below is the article that came up number one in a Google search for “Is it legal to live in an RV full time?” The second version is how it was regurgitated in a slightly different version written specifically to rank high on Google. The higher the ranking, the more people will click it, the more revenue.

We are only showing you the first few paragraphs of each version:

THE ORIGINAL ARTICLE

Full-time RV living is becoming more and more popular. But if it’s a new concept for you, you probably have a lot of questions. Like what is full-time RVing, anyway? And how can you do it while following all the rules? That’s where this article comes in! We’re going to tell you everything you need to know if you have ever thought about living in an RV.

Full-Time RV living means that you and your family live in an RV year round. Most folks that do this are called Fulltimers, and do not own a home or live anywhere else. There are typically two types of full-time RVers.

Stationary RV living is similar to living in a mobile home. You have a small space in one place, but you aren’t traveling. Sometimes people park their RV on their land versus an RV park. In which case you don’t have to worry about neighbors, and you have a lot more open space.

For many people, stationary full-time RV living simplifies their lives. Living in a tiny space can free up time. You won’t have as much maintenance or cleaning to do. It can also save money, which is especially true in places with high housing prices.

OK. Now here is how it was reworded in about 10 seconds using artificial intelligence. No human was involved.

Full-time RV living is a growing trend. The idea of traveling with your whole family and all their needs in one place sounds like an amazing way to spend more time together as well as explore new places on the road, but many people might have questions before they get started! This article will answer some common queries that arise when considering this lifestyle choice while also giving you insights into how it works so trading can be easier than ever before possible.

I’m going over everything there’s been research study done thus far regarding full Time Rv’ing — What does it mean? Where should I start?

Full-time RV living means that you and your family live in an RV year round. Most folks who do this are called “Fulltimers,” which makes it sound like they spend all their time on the road traveling around America or some other faraway place instead of settling down into home ownership alongside one’s spouse

For many people, stationary full-time RV living can be an ideal solution. You won’t have as much maintenance or cleaning to do and it may save you money in places with high housing prices!

Full-time RVers are discovering new destinations and living their best lives. A lot has changed since we retired in our 30’s, 40’s or 50+. More than ever before there is a freedom to explore this country while still working remotely — even if you’re young!

• • •

So now, the new, “instantly” reworded story is posted into an RV website that is mostly or even totally written by “robots,” like our own Johnny Robot. If the article does, in fact, end up high in Google rankings, it will then be copied and rewritten again and again by other content creators for other scammy websites.

This is why so much you read on the Web about RVing (and other subjects) seems so familiar — you’ve read it before.

And, a reminder: At RVtravel.com we do not publish such generic robot-written articles. Our writers are real except for Johnny Robot, who we “employ” for $59 a month to enlighten our readers not to believe everything they read.

