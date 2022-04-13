Living full-time in a roomy motorcycle pop-up trailer

For anyone who thinks their rig is too small, check out the following video. Kevin has combined two of Greg Illes’ (veteran RVer and writer for RVtravel.com) deepest loves: RVing and motorcycling. In fact, he even rides the same model motorcycle as Greg. It’s not just an occasional weekend sojourn – he’s actually full-timing in this motorcycle pop-up trailer setup. Interesting rig to say the least. And it has a king-size bed?! The video is almost 20 minutes, but worth watching.
My wife and I have motorcycle camped with a trailer for 41 years. We had one like his and then got a Lee-ure Lite. We don’t full-time but have been gone as long as 8 months and 24,000 miles on one trip.
PS: I sent in a picture of my “rig” a few months ago for the My RV contest. After that RV Travel done a reviews on this type of camping. Looks like I started somehing.
I have been camping like this for almost 30 years. graduated from a 2 person tent, to a motorcycle camper. Opened up it is 6 feet wide to almost 18 feet long including the awning.
A small tv and ceramic heater makes it almost like home.
That was fun. Thank you.