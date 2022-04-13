Living full-time in a roomy motorcycle pop-up trailer

For anyone who thinks their rig is too small, check out the following video. Kevin has combined two of Greg Illes’ (veteran RVer and writer for RVtravel.com) deepest loves: RVing and motorcycling. In fact, he even rides the same model motorcycle as Greg. It’s not just an occasional weekend sojourn – he’s actually full-timing in this motorcycle pop-up trailer setup. Interesting rig to say the least. And it has a king-size bed?! The video is almost 20 minutes, but worth watching.

Want more? Check this motorcycle camper out.

