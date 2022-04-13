Even more incredible tips for reusing Pringles cans in your RV

A couple of weeks ago we ran a story about various ways to reuse or upcycle the iconic Pringles cans. So many of you responded to the story that I thought it only fair to pass along your additional hacks and tips for Pringles cans. Before you continue reading, though, make sure to read my other article first, if you haven’t already.

Crafting tips for Pringles cans

Paintbrush holder

Toots M. wasn’t the only reader who mentioned how well the Pringles can holds paintbrushes. But I’m crediting her because she boldly defended the many, many folks who still enjoy eating the “crisps” and reusing the cans. (Thanks, Toots!)

Candle mold

Rebecca H. uses this tip for Pringles cans: “Use them as a mold for making candles.” Great idea, Rebecca!

Craft supply storage

Many other readers commented about using Pringles cans to store various craft supplies. Fragile items like feathers, for instance, are protected inside the cardboard canister until you’re ready to use them.

Picnicking tips for Pringles cans

Solar cooker

Sandy commented that a Pringles can will cook a hot dog—if you have a sunny day! She taught Scouts about this Pringles trick and I can’t wait to try it myself! Here are directions I found (along with helpful photos) so you can try this hack on your next camping trip.

Silverware tote

Roxanne recalled this tip for reusing Pringles cans: “My Grandma used them for the silverware to take on picnics. Plastic wasn’t used back then.” As usual, Grandma knows best! Right, Roxanne?

Cone saver

I love to eat ice cream, especially in a cone! That’s why I love Pee jay’s hack for the Pringles can: They say, “Store ice cream cones inside the can. (It keeps the cones fresh and unbroken, as well.)”

Tips for Pringles cans around the RV

Shammy container

James uses the Pringles can to store his vehicle shammy. “The larger ones fit better in the Pringles can. It keeps the shammy moist and not too dry to use.” I think I’ll take James’ suggestion and store the can (with shammy inside) in our RV basement.

Bank

Beth C. (along with a few other readers) remembered that her kids “used the Pringles can for banks to save their money.” She used one for a bank herself as a kid! So did I, Beth! And I think this would be a vast improvement to the open tray on top of my husband’s dresser. If he tosses his loose change into a Pringles can and closes the lid, it will keep me from chasing coins all over the place when the RV hits a bump in the road.

Musical instrument

Break out this Pringles can hack at the next campfire sing-along. Robin H. said, “When I was a nightclub singer in my younger years, I used a Pringles can with a little rice in it as a shaker while I sang. It emitted a percussion sound much like brushes on a snare drum. I covered the can with tin foil to disguise it.” I’m sure that no one knew the difference, Robin. And thanks for the tip!

Wi-Fi directional booster

Vdub commented, “You forgot the most important and probably the most famous use for a Pringles can: making a ‘cantenna.’ The ‘cantenna’ is a booster for weak Wi-Fi signals so you can drag in those Wi-Fi signals that might be just a little bit out of reach.” Peter G. also mentioned this idea and I cannot wait to try it!

Here’s the video that Vdub suggested to make your own extender:

As always, our readers came through with great hacks and tips for Pringles cans. Thanks so much for your suggestions, everyone! Now I need to go eat some Pringles so that I can try out these new ideas for myself!

