WOOD you own this 1920s motorhome? You’d sleep like a LOG!

If you wanted to know what RVs looked like 100 years ago, here’s your chance. (Just kidding. We don’t think all RVs were built inside Douglas fir logs!)

This Douglas fir log motorhome was built in 1920 near Seattle, Washington. It was built out of a single Douglas fir log on a 1920s 3-ton Dodge Brothers chassis. Douglas firs can grow up to 250 feet, and are the second-tallest conifer (pine, evergreen) after the majestic Redwood trees.

Would you like to own this RV? You know you’d get a good night’s sleep in that cozy bed – you’d sleep like a log!

These photos were taken in 1922. Do you know anything about this RV? If so, tell us in the comments. We’d love to learn more about it!

##RVT941