Friday, June 10, 2022

MENU

SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
HomeTips & Advice
Tips & AdviceVideo

Video: Motorhome ripped apart, totaled, by low bridge

By RV Travel
0

It gets old showing you videos of RVs that have had devastating encounters with low bridges. But we will keep showing them to help remind our readers to be careful and pay attention to bridges and tunnels along their route that will rip their rigs apart if they dare try to pass through.

You must wonder what the heck was going through the mind of the driver of this Monaco diesel pusher motorhome when he tried to pass beneath a nine-foot, nine-inch train bridge in Racine, Missouri. We’ll be kind and assume he was distracted. But, whatever the case, it’s hard to imagine the horror he or she must have felt at the sound of the roof (and in this case sides) of their RV rip off above them.

This beautiful motorhome, we’ll guess, was toast after this encounter, which was so bad that the highway it occurred on had to be shut down for a time. As you watch the video, pay attention to all the innards of the RV spread out by the side of the road.

Watch the video and weep!

Here’s another recent incident — RV vs. Bridge — where the bridge wins. In this case, you actually see the RV as it passes beneath the bridge. So sad!

##RVT1056

Previous articleRV Tire Safety: What margin to use for Low Pressure Warning on TPMS?

Comments

Subscribe
Notify of

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About

This website utilizes some advertising services. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Sign up for our newsletters!

Get in touch

DMCA.com Protection Status

© 2022 RVTravel.com – All rights Reserved.