Video: Motorhome ripped apart, totaled, by low bridge

It gets old showing you videos of RVs that have had devastating encounters with low bridges. But we will keep showing them to help remind our readers to be careful and pay attention to bridges and tunnels along their route that will rip their rigs apart if they dare try to pass through.

You must wonder what the heck was going through the mind of the driver of this Monaco diesel pusher motorhome when he tried to pass beneath a nine-foot, nine-inch train bridge in Racine, Missouri. We’ll be kind and assume he was distracted. But, whatever the case, it’s hard to imagine the horror he or she must have felt at the sound of the roof (and in this case sides) of their RV rip off above them.

This beautiful motorhome, we’ll guess, was toast after this encounter, which was so bad that the highway it occurred on had to be shut down for a time. As you watch the video, pay attention to all the innards of the RV spread out by the side of the road.

Watch the video and weep!

Here’s another recent incident — RV vs. Bridge — where the bridge wins. In this case, you actually see the RV as it passes beneath the bridge. So sad!

