No RV sites at this campground — just “glampers” for $149 to $514 a night

1

By Chuck Woodbury
Not a week passes without a few new campgrounds being built or proposed across America. But increasingly many of those campgrounds do not accept RVs. They’re “glampgrounds.”

The latest is a Montana-based luxury campsite operator that is making its first venture east of the Mississippi River with a proposal to build its ninth “glamping” site close to Acadia National Park in Maine.


Under Canvas of Bozeman, Montana, has submitted a proposal to build a seasonal, luxury camping resort on a 101-acre former hay farm on Route 172 that the company agreed to buy if the project is approved. The move to build the glamping site — with tents that have king-size beds, luxe linens, bathrooms and wood-burning stoves — is part of a national expansion for the company to complement existing resorts near National Park Service sites including the Grand Canyon and Mount Rushmore.

The tents are far more luxurious than what you’d expect in a normal campground.

Want to stay? It’ll cost you between $149 and $514 a night.

The company plans to open with 75 tent sites and add more later, said Rachel Zembraski, a company spokeswoman.

1
Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
Gray
Click to flag and open «Comment Reporting» form. You can choose reporting category and send message to website administrator. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

At those prices, I’d expect silk pavilions rather than plain ol’ canvas tents, and hot ‘n cold running concierge service. With NO bugs!

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago