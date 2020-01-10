No RV sites at this campground — just “glampers” for $149 to $514 a night

By Chuck Woodbury

Not a week passes without a few new campgrounds being built or proposed across America. But increasingly many of those campgrounds do not accept RVs. They’re “glampgrounds.”

The latest is a Montana-based luxury campsite operator that is making its first venture east of the Mississippi River with a proposal to build its ninth “glamping” site close to Acadia National Park in Maine.

Under Canvas of Bozeman, Montana, has submitted a proposal to build a seasonal, luxury camping resort on a 101-acre former hay farm on Route 172 that the company agreed to buy if the project is approved. The move to build the glamping site — with tents that have king-size beds, luxe linens, bathrooms and wood-burning stoves — is part of a national expansion for the company to complement existing resorts near National Park Service sites including the Grand Canyon and Mount Rushmore.

Want to stay? It’ll cost you between $149 and $514 a night.

The company plans to open with 75 tent sites and add more later, said Rachel Zembraski, a company spokeswoman.