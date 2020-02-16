KOA to open new park: RVs not welcome

By Chuck Woodbury

EDITORIAL

Jumping on the new, hot trend of “glamping,” a new KOA park in Maine will open in June without a single RV site for rent. The entire park will be composed of luxury canvas tents on wood platforms, each with hot and cold water, bathrooms and other luxurious amenities. They’re gorgeous!

Before its new life as a “glampground” it had up to 130 spaces for RVs, tents and some cabins. It was first opened in 1970.

Now, the same land is dubbed Terramor Outdoor Resort. It offers a “luxury experience in the woods,” which those of us with RVs would likely say we already have. The difference is, I suspect, that most RVers won’t pay $218 to $315 a night, which is what you’ll pay at Terramor for your experience with nature. So leave your RV at home, even though since 1962 KOA has been a welcoming stop for RVers and tenters for a night or a week (or longer).

A little bit of lingo from the website:

“At Terramor, we made a promise to offer travelers the chance to breathe in nature and at the same time have their breath taken away. More than a backdrop to everything we do, our stunning Bar Harbor location provides space to think, to dream, to relax and restore.

“Wake every morning to the sights and sounds of nature beckoning you from just beyond your front deck. Grab a fishing pole, a hiking pole or even a picnic lunch at the lodge. Too energetic? Head to Hammock Grove and take some time. Our guests seek out the Terramor Outdoor Resort experience for all the variety it provides. … This is the outdoors done right.”

No mention of RVs, in case you didn’t notice.

KOA is a for-profit company and it can do whatever it wants to build an ever-successful business. But we are sad to see the company depart from its core focus of accommodating RVers and other campers. With this new “resort”, an important place for you and me to stay on the doorstep of Acadia National Park is gone, and that’s a big deal because there aren’t many places to begin with.

This might not be such a big deal except it comes at a time when RVs are experiencing near-record sales. You can bet that if this “glamping” park succeeds, others will follow, and more RV sites will be sacrificed.

So where will you and I stay? Hey, there’s always Walmart, perhaps the largest chain of “campgrounds” in America, and it doesn’t cost even a single penny!

What do you think?

