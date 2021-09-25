Friday, September 24, 2021

Oktoberfest fun! Don’t miss these festive celebrations across the U.S.

By Gail Marsh
There’s good news and bad news. The bad news? The world’s largest Oktoberfest, held annually in Munich, Germany, has been canceled this year due to COVID-19 concerns. Ditto for the huge annual Leavenworth Oktoberfest in Leavenworth, WA. The good news? You can still enjoy an Oktoberfest in many, many places throughout the USA. Here are just a few:

Oktoberfest. New Ulm, MN

Modeled after the Munich Oktoberfest, this year’s event will be held the first two weekends in October (Oct. 1-2, 8-9). This event has been ranked among the Best Oktoberfest Celebrations in the nation. Of course, it offers all of the best in German music, food, and beverage. If beer isn’t your favorite, watch the Annual Grape Stomp and sample some of the region’s best wines. More info here.

Alpine Helen’s Oktoberfest. Helen, GA

Alpine Helen’s Oktoberfest has entertained festival-goers for more than 50 years. Although the area was hit with flash flooding from Hurricane Ida, downtown Helen was not negatively affected. Businesses are open and will welcome guests every weekend in September, and every day beginning October 1 through November 7, 2021. Located less than 100 miles northeast of Atlanta, this is a festival you do not want to miss! Learn more here and see photos of the fun!

Oktoberfest. Fredericksburg, TX

Billed as a “true celebration of German heritage,” this festival will be held October 1, 2, and 3, this year in Fredericksburg, the “Polka Capital of Texas.” Plan to enter the waltz or yodeling contests, or just enjoy watching as you enjoy authentic German food and beverage. Here’s their official website for more information.

Oktoberfest Weekend. West Newton, PA

As part of the ongoing Renaissance Festival, Oktoberfest is celebrated on October 9-10, 2021. Bratwurst and pretzels will help bid farewell to the Renaissance Festival in a final “Huzzah!” Enjoy the best of both festivals, with a stein-lugging contest, German music, and much more! Here’s more info.

There are many, many Oktoberfests throughout our great country. We hope you will check them out and tell us about your experience!

