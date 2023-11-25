Why do outhouses have crescent moons on them?

I’m sure you’ve seen it—the ubiquitous crescent moon cutout found on the doors of outhouses. These primitive facilities often make me smile with relief. After an exhilarating, long-distance hike, I’m more than happy to see that outhouse crescent moon! Have you ever wondered why that particular shape was chosen? I was curious, too. So, I set out to discover how it happened.

Conclusive?

The crescent moon cutout (also known as “moon door” or “half-moon door”) has an interesting, if not conclusive history. While there isn’t a single, universally agreed upon origin, several theories do exist. Each looks to explain the presence of the crescent moon on outhouses. Here are some of the theories I discovered.

Symbolic design or folklore?

This theory is rooted in folklore and mythology. In the early 1800s, much of the United States population was illiterate. Since many people were unable to read, symbols were commonly used instead. Because some cultures long associated the moon with female figures like Luna and the Goddess Diana, the crescent moon would have indicated a facility for women. A sun or star cutout was used to indicate a male-only outhouse.

Functionality?

A more practical explanation is that the crescent moon cutout allowed some light to enter the outhouse, making it easier for users to see inside by the light of the moon during nighttime visits. Before the widespread availability of electricity, this small opening served a functional purpose by providing a minimal source of light.

In addition, the crescent cutout provided ventilation. The cutout would have allowed odors to dissipate and fresh air to circulate within the outhouse.

Artistic expression?

In some cases, the crescent moon may have been added simply for decorative or artistic reasons. The moon cutout may have been a practical and decorative way to identify the outdoor privy.

Universal symbol?

Many historians insist that original outhouses lacked any door cutouts. I know you might be thinking about some of the historical sites you’ve visited. Like me, you’ve seen for yourself the crescent moon cutouts on historic, wooden outhouse doors. But according to Dr. Adam Brooke Davis (from Truman State University and the Missouri Folklore Society), what we witnessed were examples of “historical retrofitting.” The moon shape was cut into the door in more modern times to fit people’s expectations.

While the exact origin may remain uncertain, these theories provide some insights into the possible reasons behind the crescent moon cutout tradition on outhouses. Which theory seems most probable to you?

