Part 3: What You Need To Know BEFORE Buying A Motorhome

This is part three of a three part series I’ve named, What You Need To Know About Buying A Motorhome. My guests are Steve Zeigler, the Director of Bus Shell Sales of Prevost and Gil Johnson, a Buyer’s Consultant and well known Inspector of Prevost Motorhomes.
Topics Discussed Are:
- 0:00 Intro
- 0:10 Guest Introduction and Overview
- 0:46 Motorhome Maintenance Budgets ‘
- 2:32 Do You Need a Special License to Operate A Motorhome?
- 3:17 Learning To Drive A Motorhome Advice
- 4:41 Should You Have A Motorhome Professionally Inspected Prior to Purchase?
- 8:06 Resale Values
- 9:29 How Has COVID-19 Affected The Entertainer Coach Industry?
- 11:45 Passenger Coach Industry and COVID-19 Safety Measures
- 12:51 Where To Go For Reputable Motorhome Information Online