Part 3: What You Need To Know BEFORE Buying A Motorhome

0

This is part three of a three part series I’ve named, What You Need To Know About Buying A Motorhome. My guests are Steve Zeigler, the Director of Bus Shell Sales of Prevost and Gil Johnson, a Buyer’s Consultant and well known Inspector of Prevost Motorhomes.

Topics Discussed Are:

  • 0:00 Intro
  • 0:10 Guest Introduction and Overview
  • 0:46 Motorhome Maintenance Budgets ‘
  • 2:32 Do You Need a Special License to Operate A Motorhome?
  • 3:17 Learning To Drive A Motorhome Advice
  • 4:41 Should You Have A Motorhome Professionally Inspected Prior to Purchase?
  • 8:06 Resale Values
  • 9:29 How Has COVID-19 Affected The Entertainer Coach Industry?
  • 11:45 Passenger Coach Industry and COVID-19 Safety Measures
  • 12:51 Where To Go For Reputable Motorhome Information Online

